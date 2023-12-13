Arizona State football could add a former Trojan to its roster soon.

The Arizona State football team is not considered to be as prestigious as the USC football team. Still, the Sun Devils are doing their best to forget about a challenging 2023 season and to move forward heading into 2024.

A former Notre Dame standout and Arizona State football player announced his intention to transfer away from Tempe. The Sun Devils' athletic director Ray Anderson made a key decision on his future recently.

On Tuesday, reporter Luca Evans revealed what may be the next step for Coach Kenny Dillingham's program.

Sun Devils Set to Welcome USC Receiver

The Sun Devils are expected to welcome USC football receiver Raleek Brown to campus for a visit soon, according to a report by Evans on X.

Brown caught just three balls for 18 yards last season. The Santa Ana, California native had 16 catches for 175 yards during his freshman season, his best thus far in NCAA football, along with three touchdowns.

If he does join Arizona State football he will play in the Big 12 Conference next year while USC football will move on to the Big Ten Conference.

Brown is considered as the #28 overall transfer portal player and a four-star portal prospect according to Rivals.com.

Arizona State's Softer 2024 Schedule

Arizona State football plays what most pundits consider to be a softer schedule next season starting with an August 31 clash against Wyoming.

A September 7 home game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs of the SEC Conference could go a long way toward determining the tone and possibilities of Dillingham's 2024 team. The presence of Brown in the WR corps could be a major positive moving forward toward respectability in the Devils' new conference.