Arizona State football and head coach Kenny Dillingham had their reasons to celebrate euphorically Saturday. The surging Sun Devils knocked off top 10 foe BYU 28-23 in Tempe. However, there was the sight of a livid and vulgar ASU coaching leader before the official victory.

Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt heaved a throwaway Hail Mary meant to milk the clock and seal the win. Fans rushed the field as time wilted away in the upset victory. Except, referees went to the review booth.

One second remained, Dillingham was told. He unloaded his emotions from there, per Gabriella Chernoff of 247Sports' Sun Devils Source.

“There’s no way. There’s no way,” Dillingham first said.

His voice ultimately grew louder.

“That's bulls—,” Dillingham told the refs. “That's f—— bulls—!”

Turnover on downs got called, handing the Cougars one last chance. BYU attempted its own Hail Mary. The ball, though, fell at the ASU two-yard line. Fans jubilantly flocked back to the field to celebrate with the head coach and team.

Arizona State and Dillingham have endured wild moments together in 2024. But this was the wildest final minute of the Sun Devils' season. Regardless, Dillingham led ASU to its biggest victory of the season. And a win Dillingham couldn't help but talk about postgame.

Kenny Dillingham reactions after wild Arizona State/BYU finish

Dillingham got chippy in the final second. He was chipper when talking to reporters after the five-point win. Dillingham even joked about watching fans rush onto the field.

“We rushed the field three times in one season not many people get the opportunity to do that,” Dillingham said via Devils Digest on Rivals.

He did sidestepped over the question about the referee decision.

“I normally love to go into details on things. I'm not going to go into details on that one,” Dillingham shared. “We won the football game. We beat another great team in Mountain America Stadium. This is all about the guys. These guys battled, fought, these guys found a way to win.”

Dillingham even delivered a bold prediction after the field rushing moment.

“Come to Arizona State, there’s a lot more of that coming forward,” Dillingham said in predicting more major victories in the future for the Sun Devils.

He concluded his press conference by firing off one last stirring message to fans.

“Buy your season tickets…donate to keep our team, and let's repeat next year and let's try to run it back at home,” Dillingham said, via Blake Niemann of Sun Devils Source. “Thank y'all. Go Devils. Activate the Valley baby.”

The Sun Devils have now won four in a row. They've created a new three-way logjam atop the Big 12 standings. ASU now shares the best conference record with BYU and Colorado — the latter taking a stunning 37-21 loss to Kansas Saturday. Dillingham may not have gotten a clear understanding of the clock management at the end. Yet the Sun Devils have a clearer path to the Big 12 title game. One more victory clinches the final spot as ASU controls its own destiny.