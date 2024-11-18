Arizona State football has captured 17 conference championships in school history. The Sun Devils control their own destiny in pursuing their 18th title, in just their first season of Big 12 membership. BYU's stunning loss to Kansas elevated ASU's title hopes.

The Sun Devils positioned themselves for a possible Big 12 title game appearance on Saturday. ASU knocked off previous No. 16 Kansas State to shake up the conference title game picture. BYU, previously No. 9, suddenly finds itself in jeopardy of missing out on clinching a spot. Burn City Sports Sun Devils reporter Alec Cipollini broke down how BYU's loss raises ASU's chances of getting into the Big 12 title game.

“If BYU had won, the Cougars could have afforded to lose one of their remaining two games while Arizona State needed to still win out as well as hope for a No. 18 Colorado loss,” Cipollini said.

The Jayhawks, though, cleared a new pathway that makes the Sun Devils' championship trek smoother.

“By the Cougars losing and Arizona State winning on Saturday, though, it allows the Sun Devils to win out and strengthen its bid at a spot in the championship,” Cipollini said.

Does Arizona State have easiest road to Big 12 title?

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has produced an immediate Big 12 contender. Dillingham went a dismal 3-9 in his first, and last, season as a Pac-12 coaching leader.

Since the jump to the Big 12, ASU has matched its highest win total since 2021. But Saturday emerged as Dillingham and ASU's biggest victory in its move to another conference.

The games only get larger from here. The now No. 14 Cougars are pulling into Tempe this coming Saturday. The Big 12 Conference championship race is bound to get more crystallized after Saturday. But of the two teams, does ASU have the easiest trek to Arlington, Texas?

“The only way ASU doesn’t have a guaranteed place in the title game – even if it wins out – would be if both Colorado and Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) win out and BYU loses the rest of its games,” Cipolini said.

Colorado is now in a great position to crash the title game. Yet, here's where the Buffaloes have a disadvantage compared to the Sun Devils.

“Colorado lost to Kansas State, giving the tiebreaker to ASU over the Buffaloes if Colorado loses another game,” Cipollini said.

BYU is the last ranked team on ASU's schedule. They close out the regular season against traditional rival Arizona. The Wildcats, though, are 4-6 and one loss away from losing bowl eligibility. Colorado, meanwhile, takes on a suddenly surging Kansas team Saturday before facing 3-7 Oklahoma State.

The path is getting clearer and shinier for the Sun Devils. They're the lone Big 12 team that doesn't need outside help if they win out.