It's a rivalry game as the Arizona State Sun Devils battle the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona State-Arizona prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arizona State defeated the Oregon State Beavers 79-61 on Wednesday at the Desert Financial Arena. Initially, it was tied 33-33 at halftime. But they blew the door wide open in the second half to seal the win. Significantly, Jose Perez and Adam Miller each had 16 points to lead the starters. Frankie Collins had 14 points. Additionally, Jamiya Neal had 21 points off the bench.

The Sun Devils shot 57.7 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the field. Moreover, they held the Beavers to shoot 44.6 percent from the field, including 27.8 percent from beyond the arc (5 for 18). They also had seven steals and four blocked shots.

Arizona defeated Colorado 99-79 at the McKale Memorial Center last weekend. At first, they had a 47-40 halftime lead. But they exploded in the second half to gain full control of the game. Significantly, Caleb Love led the way with 19 points. Pelle Larsson had 18 points. Likewise, Oumar Ballo added 16. Kylan Boswell added 15 points. Meanwhile, Jaden Bradley had 14 points off the bench.

The Wildcats shot 52.9 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from the triples. Also, they shot 81 percent from the free-throw line. The Wildcats also had 29 rebounds, including nine on offense. Also, they had 10 steals, which helped them force 16 turnovers.

Arizona leads the all-time series 157-87. Moreover, they are 90-32 at home. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 78-59 in their last matchup during the Pac 12 Tournament last season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Curiously, the road team won both games last year as the Sun Devils stole the game 89-88 at McCale.

Arizona State comes into this matchup with a 13-12 record, including a 7-7 conference record. Meanwhile, Arizona will enter this showdown with a 19-5 record, including 10-3 in the Pac-12.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Arizona Odds

Arizona State: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Arizona: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT

TV: Pac 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State comes into this battle with an 11-14 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 4-4 against the spread on the road. The Sun Devils are also 6-6 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Likewise, they are 4-2 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Wildcats are also 8-6 against the spread against the Pac-12.

Arizona State will rely on four players to carry them. Ultimately, these four will need to have good games. Collins is their best player, averaging 13.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they are shooting 43.9 percent from the field, including 29 percent from the triples. Perez is averaging 12.9 points per game. Yet, he is shooting only 42.9 percent from the field, including 45.7 percent from the triples. Neal is averaging 11.7 points per game. However, he has only hit 42.7 percent of his shots, including 29.4 percent from the three-point line. Miller is averaging 11.4 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting only 38.1 percent from the field.

Arizona State will cover the spread if Collins can have a productive game. Then, they need to contain Love.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona comes into this showdown with a 16-8 record against the spread. Also, they are 9-3 against the spread at home. The Wildcats are 14-8 against the spread when they have been the favorite. Likewise, they are 9-3 against the spread when they have been the home favorite. The Wildcats are just 7-6 against the spread at home.

Love is their leader, averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Larsson is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field, including 42.6 percent from the triples. Ballo is averaging 13 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting an amazing 60.5 percent from the field. Likewise, Keshad Johnson has been great, averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Boswell will enter this game, averaging 10 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor.

Arizona will cover the spread if they can play fast and hit their shots. Then, they need to contain Collins.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

These teams usually play close games. However, the Wildcats are so much better this season than they have ever been. And the Sun Devils seem to only play well against teams that are lower than them in the standings. Therefore, expect the Wildcats to run wild in this one. Arizona covers the spread at home.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -18.5 (-110)