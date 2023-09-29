The Arizona State Sun Devils will face the California Golden Bears this weekend for some college football action. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Arizona State-California prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Arizona State lost 42-28 to USC last weekend. Significantly, they were in a competitive game going into the fourth as they trailed 27-21. But they fell apart in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Drew Pyne passed for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception but also took eight sacks. Cameron Skattebo rushed 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 79 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Elijhah Badger had nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Cal lost 59-32 to Washington. Unfortunately, the game got out of hand quickly, as it was 24-6 after the first quarter and 45-12 at halftime. Ben Finley went 17 for 32 with 207 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Then, his replacement, Sam Jackson V, went 10 for 14 with 156 yards and a touchdown. Jaydn Ott rushed 14 times for only 40 yards on a meager 2.9 yards per carry rate with one touchdown. Meanwhile, Trand Grizzell had four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Jeremiah Hunter had five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Lastly, Taj Davis added five catches for 60 yards and a score.

Arizona leads the all-time series 19-15-2. Yet, Cal dominated the last matchup 49-31.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread

Arizona State needs better results from the quarterback. Sadly, they lost their starting quarterback, Jaden Rashada, to an injury a couple of weeks ago. Pyne has had to step up. Unfortunately for him, the results have not been good. He has passed for 273 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Wildcats will need to run the ball efficiently to relieve the pressure off the quarterback. Therefore, that is where Skattebo comes in. He has rushed 56 times for 259 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 10 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, they will need something out of the receiving core. Badger has 18 receptions for 213 yards with two touchdowns. Likewise, Guillory has 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. Conyers has 11 receptions for 139 yards.

The defense needs to do more. Specifically, they need to create plays to set the offense up for success. The Wildcats have yet to record an interception. Thus, they will look to do that this weekend. Prince Dorbah has six solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, B.J. Green has seven solo tackles and three sacks. Ro Torrence has seven solo tackles and two sacks.

Arizona State will cover the spread if their offense can turn their chances into points. Then, the defense must find a way to create turnovers.

Why California Will Cover The Spread

California hopes to wash away the memory of that awful game last weekend. Moreover, they need their defense to show up. But the offense can also improve. First, it would be wise to cut down on the turnovers.

Finley has passed for 526 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, Jackson has 423 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Whoever starts will need to make better decisions. Therefore, it will be the first thing to look for. Ott has rushed 54 times for 306 yards and four scores. Also, Isaiah Ifanse has rushed 42 times for 236 yards with four scores. Ashton Stredick has added 38 rushes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the pass catchers are doing well. Hunter has 21 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Grizzell has 12 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Davis has 13 catches for 141 yards.

The defense needs work. Unfortunately, they continue to struggle. Kaleb Elarms-Obb has generated 21 solo tackles and one interception. Meanwhile, Jackson Sirman has 17 solo tackles and one sack. Patrick McMorris has 14 solo tackles. Finally, Nohl Williams has generated eight solo tackles and two interceptions.

California will cover the spread if the offense limits mistakes. Then, the defense must stop something.

Final Arizona State-California Prediction & Pick

These are two bad teams. Yet, California is not as bad. This pick is completely based on how these teams matched up last season. Therefore, expect the Golden Bears to let out a roar and come out strong in this one. They will be too much for the Wildcats.

Final Arizona State-California Prediction & Pick: California: -12.5 (-105)