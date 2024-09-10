ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two undefeated teams meet as Arizona State visits Texas State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arizona State-Texas State prediction and pick.

Arizona State enters the game at 2-0 after two solid performances at home. They opened the year with a 48-7 win over Wyoming. They would take a 48-0 lead after three quarters, before allowing a touchdown with two seconds in the game. They would then host Mississippi State. Once against Arizona State started strong, leading 27-3 at the half. They would extend the lead to 30-3, but Mississippi State started making a comeback. They scored at the end of the third quarter and then would score twice in the fourth, including on a one-play 80-yard drive. Still, the Sun Devils killed off the last 5:27 of the clock to hold on to a 30-23 win.

Meanwhile, Texas State opened the year against Lamar. They would win that game 34-27 after allowing ten points in the last 4:11 of the game. They would then dominate UTSA. They led 35-3 at the half and then would go on to win the game 49-10 over UTSA.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Texas State Odds

Arizona State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Texas State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State has been led by Sam Leavitt. He has completed 24 of 42 passes on the year, going for 227 yards and two scores. He has also been protected well, being sacked just twice. Leavitt has also shown off the face he can move. He has run 19 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, Leavitt has not been getting great receiving performances. Kyson Brown leads the team in receiving yards, coming from his running back position. Brown has two receptions for 73 yards and a score, helped out by his 68-yard reception. Jordyn Tyson has six receptions, but just for 56 yards. Running back Cam Skattebo rounds out the top receivers, coming in with four receptions for 52 yards. Skattebo has been great overall though. He has run the ball 44 times this year, going for 311 yards and a score. He is currently averaging 7.1 yards per carry this year.

The defense will need to find a way to get pressure on Jordan McCloud for Texas State. They have six sacks this year, led by Elijah O'Neal. O'Neal comes in with two sacks and three total tackles. Meanwhile, Keyshaun Elliott has been solid. He has 12 tackles, a sack, and an interception this year. Further, solid pass defense is going to be a key. Arizona State has two interceptions this year. The first is from Elliott, and the second is from fellow linebacker Cyrus Fiaseu, who took his back to the house for a touchdown.

Why Texas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The James Madison transfer, Jordan McCloud has been wonderful for Texas State. He has completed 39 of 57 passes for 547 yards. He has five touchdowns but has thrown two interceptions. Still, he has been sacked just once, while running for 39 yards and two scores.

His receiving corps has been solid as well. Chris Dawn has been the big play threat. He comes into the game with seven receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns. While helped out by a 60-yard reception, he is still averaging 23.3 yards per catch. Joey Hobert has brought in ten receptions, going for 143 yards and two scores. Further, Jdane Williams and Jole Wilson both have eight receptions. Williams has 84 yards and a score, while Wilson has 83 yards. The running game has been solid for Texas State as well. Ismail Mahdi has run 37 times for 182 yards, averaging almost five yards per carry and scoring once. Meanwhile, Lincoln Pare has 17 carries for 133 yards, plus has scored twice on the ground.

The defense should be able to generate some pressure as well. They have seven sacks in their two games, with Ben Bell, Kalil Alexander, and Tunmise Adeleye all having 1.5 sacks on the year. Bell has also knocked down a pass and forced a fumble. Further, Texas State has a total of nine passes defense. Bobby Crosby has been solid this, coming away with one pass defended and an interception this year.

Final Arizona State-Texas State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State had a solid first game and a half. Still, the first game does not look as good as Wyoming went on to lose to Idaho. Further, they struggled in the second half against Mississippi State. This game is going to come down to two factors. First is Cam Skattebo. If Texas State struggles against him, Arizona State will control the possession and the game. The second is Jordan McCloud. If he continues to spread the ball well and make big plays, he will be hard to stop. Still, he can make mistakes, and Arizona State will need to force them. Take Jordan McCloud and the home underdogs in this one.

Final Arizona State-Texas State Prediction & Pick: Texas State ML (-102)