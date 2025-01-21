ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

As is the case for most college basketball teams with new conferences this season, Arizona State hasn't performed well in their Big 12 debut. The Sun Devils are just 1-5 in the conference this season, putting them in a tie for 14th with Kansas State. However, West Virginia hosts Arizona State with the fourth-best record in the conference, owning a 4-2 mark. The Mountaineers own the same record as Kansas and Texas Tech. It'll be the first time that these teams play each other. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Arizona State hasn't performed well since the start of the Big 12 schedule, and its only conference victory is nothing to be proud of. Over the past six games, it has lost to BYU, Kansas, Baylor, UCF, and Cincinnati, and its only win is against struggling Colorado. The Buffaloes haven't won any games in the Big 12 yet this season and Arizona State's 20-point victory over them was ugly. One favorable for Arizona State's bettors is that they covered the spread in three of their six conference games.

West Virginia has been an underdog in five of its six conference games, which has made its 4-2 record even more impressive. They were 13.5 points underdogs in their opening win over Kansas and won outright against Colorado and Iowa State as 2.5—and 6.5-point underdogs, respectively. West Virginia is 8-2 over their last ten games and covered the spread in seven contests.

Arizona State: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

West Virginia: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 134 (-110)

Under: 134 (-110)

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State could find a way to cover if they get into a defensive battle with Virginia. The Mountaineers haven't been successful offensively this season, ranking 232nd in the nation with 72.6 points per game. The Sun Devils' defense hasn't been great, but they rank better than the Mountaineers in most metrics.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia's defense has been the reason for their success, as they rank 24th in the nation with 63.8 points allowed per game. The question was whether they could keep it going once the competition got tougher in their conference schedule, but the points allowed number hasn't inflated over those six games. Arizona State's offense has been an issue, as they rank 190th with 74.8 points per game. The problem has been the opposite for Arizona State, as that number dropped to 67.8 points per game over their six Big 12 games.

Final Arizona State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

An issue for Arizona State in this game will be their inability to defend the three-point shot, something West Virginia's poor offense is good at doing. The Mountaineers' offense has few positives, but they can exploit the Sun Devils in that area. They take the 41st-most three-pointers in the nation and hit them at a 34.8% clip. Arizona State allows the 290th-most three-pointers per game, setting the table for West Virginia to possibly run away with this game. Take West Virginia to earn this victory at home, where they are 9-1, and Arizona State is 0-4 on the road.

Final Arizona State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -8 (-110)