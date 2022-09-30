3 bold Arkansas football predictions for SEC clash with Alabama

The no. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide await the no. 20 ranked Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC clash, which means it’s time to release our Arkansas football predictions for Week 5 of the season. Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks are coming off of a narrow defeat at the hands of Texas A&M, though it’s a loss that didn’t cost the squad a spot in the AP Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is rolling into this SEC clash having absolutely shellacked each of UL Monroe, 63-7 win, and Vanderbilt, 55-3 victory.

However, this will be the Crimson Tide’s first big test on the road after their scare in Austin earlier this year. Can the Tide prove that the Texas game was a fluke or will Arkansas football shock the sports world with an upset win?

That’s what we’ll discuss here. Without further ado, here are our Arkansas football predictions for the Top 25 battle with Alabama.

Arkansas Football Predictions For SEC Game Vs. Alabama

3. Arkansas football sacks Bryce Young 4 times

This might not sound bold, but it is. Alabama football star quarterback Bryce Young has been sacked just four times in four games, as the Tide offensive line has protected him well. To make things even harder on opposing defenses, Young has been using his legs to escape the rush more often this year.

Simply put, he’s a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to face. However, the Razorbacks might just have the bodies to get the job done. They currently lead the nation with 20 sacks and have two players in the front seven, linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive lineman Jordan Domineck, who have at least 4.5 sacks each.

For Arkansas football to even have a chance of slowing down the Crimson Tide offense, which is averaging 48.3 points per game, both Sanders and Domineck will have to be disruptive.

A four-sack game doesn’t sound like a lot, but if the Razorbacks can ground Young that many times, they’ll at least have a puncher’s chance in this game. But that’s not all they’ll need.

2. Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson throws for 3-plus touchdowns

KJ Jefferson is playing great football this year, as he has thrown for 941 yards, eight touchdown passes and one interception while running for an additional 274 yards and four scores.

Jefferson has an absolute cannon for an arm and can challenge defenses downfield, as evidenced by this throw against Texas A&M last week.

KJ JEFFERSON SHOWS OFF THE ARM 💪 pic.twitter.com/KwADhoiR5M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 24, 2022

Well, the Razorbacks are going to need Jefferson to be that guy again vs. ‘Bama. The Crimson Tide defense has been impressive this year, as they rank among the top-three teams in the nation in yards and points allowed.

While Jefferson will undoubtedly be someone Saban’s squad will want to slow down, the Tide will likely make it their plan to shut down Razorbacks star halfback Raheim Sanders, who ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards.

Sanders is the engine of the offense, but if Alabama football manages to take him out of the game, Jefferson’s arm- and legs- are going to give this team their best chance to pull off a shocker.

The Crimson Tide haven’t shown many weaknesses this year, but their one-slip up was defending passes downfield against the Longhorns. Jefferson has the arm to exploit that weakness this week.

He’ll throw for three-plus touchdowns against the Tide. Will that be enough to lead his squad to a victory?

1. Arkansas football falls short of the win but covers the spread

Now, that would be bold! Predicting the Razorbacks to topple the Crimson Tide is spicy, but perhaps a bit too strong for my taste. Texas showed that the Crimson Tide can- in fact- bleed, but no one has proved worthy of toppling the SEC giant- yet.

Do we really think Arkansas, who just lost to a Texas A&M team still trying to find their way, has the juice to knock out ‘Bama?

They won’t be able to pull off the shocking upset, but Pittman’s Razorbacks can definitely hang. As of Friday, the Crismon Tide were favored by as many as 17 points.

Given that Saban’s team is averaging nearly 50 points per game and permitting about a touchdown per contest to their opponents, this feels like Vegas simply being nice to the Razorbacks.

Yet, Arkansas football does have the type of quarterback who could give the Alabama defense some trouble. Expect a high-scoring, close first half, with Alabama football pulling away in the second.

A 40-25 win would do plenty to satisfy the Tide fans, as well as those who bet that the Razorbacks would cover the point spread.