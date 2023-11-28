The Razorbacks are hiring former head coach Bobby Petrino as their next offensive coordinator following Arkansas' losing 23-24 record.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are on a mission to avenge their 2023-24 college football season. The Razorbacks finished the regular season with a 4-8 record and sat near the bottom of the SEC West. Arkansas is bolstering its offense by hiring former Aggies coach Bobby Petrino as the next offensive coordinator, per Chris Low.

Arkansas football makes coaching moves following a subpar season

Bobby Petrino won 10 games in 2010 and 2011 as the Arkansas' head coach, but he was fired after his motorcycle accident scandal. Now, the Razorbacks are happy to have his services.

Petrino has served in various roles since his original stint with the Razorbacks. Most recently, he was Texas A&M's offensive coordinator for the 2023-24 season. He helped the Aggies achieve a winning record of 7-5, but the departure of Jimbo Fisher and the chance to return to Fayetteville grabbed Petrino.

It was no surprise Arkansas struggled in the SEC with the presence of Alabama, LSU, and the rest. Naturally, the Crimson were on top of the conference, but the Razorbacks expected to have a better showing.

The Arkansas football program achieved a 7-6 record at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, three more wins than their recent season performance. Despite the down year, the Razorbacks have some positives as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Arkansas lost their last regular season game to the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers, but the team was able to get their fourth and final win the week prior vs. FIU.

Freshman RB Isaiah Augustave shined in the matchup with 101 yards on 14 carries. Augustave and the rest of the returning Razorbacks provide a hopeful future as the program turns a new leaf.