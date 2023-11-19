Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is expected to keep his job with the Razorbacks despite a disappointing 2023 season.

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is getting another shot. The embattled Pittman is keeping his job with the Razorbacks despite a disappointing 2023 season, per CBS Sports. Arkansas football is 4-7 on the year with one more game still to play.

Arkansas football won Saturday against Florida Atlantic, 44-20. It was only the fourth win this season for the Razorbacks, who aren't used to losing. The team is coming off of two straight winning seasons with Pittman at the helm. He also won bowl games for Arkansas in the last two seasons.

But the 2023 campaign has been a disaster in Fayetteville. Arkansas started out a disappointing 2-6 with a pitiful 0-5 record in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks battled though in most of those games, losing by only 3 to Alabama and 4 to Mississippi State. The team has found some success recently, winning two of the last three including a 39-36 overtime thriller over Florida. It didn't turn out to be enough though to get Arkansas to a bowl game.

Pittman can help his cause on Friday when Arkansas takes on Missouri in their final game of the season. The Tigers are 9-2 overall with a 5-2 conference record in the SEC. Missouri is also ranked no. 11 in the latest Associated Press top 25 football poll. An Arkansas win over a top 15 college football program would definitely give Pittman some momentum heading into the 2024 season. The Razorbacks' coach will definitely be feeling some pressure to win in 2024. Pittman is 23-24 all-time at Arkansas. He has an 11-22 conference record in his tenure.

Arkansas and Missouri kick off at 4:00 Eastern on Friday.