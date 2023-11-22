Missouri visits Arkansas as we continue our college football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2) travel for the final game of the regular season as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6) Friday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Missouri-Arkansas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Missouri is having one of their best seasons in a long time. The Tigers have two losses, so they will not make the SEC Championship, but they will be in a good bowl game. Mizzou's two losses have come against Georgia and LSU, and they are one of two teams to lose to Georgia by less than 10 points. Brady Cook has passed for 3,077 yards, and 18 touchdowns. Cook has also rushed for seven touchdowns this season. Cody Schrader has been outstanding on the ground for Missouri. He has rushed for 1,272 yards, and 12 touchdowns on the season. Luther Burden III is worth a mention at wide receiver. He has 77 receptions for 1,142 yards to go along with eight touchdowns.

Arkansas will play their last game of the season in this one, and it was a rough one. They have lost six of their seven conference games, and their lone win was an overtime victory against Florida. KJ Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards this season, and 19 touchdowns. Jefferson also leads the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. AJ Green is the lead back as he has rushed for 5.0 yards per carry, and two touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Arkansas Odds

Missouri: -8.5 (-110)

Arkansas: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 54.4 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri-Arkansas Week 13

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread

Missouri is fourth in total offense in the SEC. They gain 449.5 yards per game, and they score 32.8 points. Missouri will need to be good on offense once again in this game. Luckily, the Tigers have three-star playmakers on their offense. Cook, Schrader, and Burden make Missouri a threat to score anytime they are on offense. If these players can continue to have great seasons, Missouri will be able to cover the spread.

Missouri should be able to play good defense in this game. They are middle of the pack in yards allowed, but Arkansas will struggle on the offensive side of the ball. The Razorbacks gain the third-fewest yards per game in the SEC, and that is the third-fewest pass yards per game and the fourth-fewest rush yards. Missouri should be able to cover the spread.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread

Arkansas needs to keep up on offense. Missouri is not very good on defense, so this is possible. They allow 358.1 yards per game, so Arkansas has a chance to rack up the yards in this game. Jefferson is going to be the guy to rely on in this game. He leads Arkansas in rush yards to go along with his quarterback play. He has been able to lead Arkansas to 39, and 44 points in two of the last three weeks. This is the type of scoring the Razorbacks will need to do if they want to cover the spread in this one.

Final Missouri-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Missouri is favored to win by more than a touchdown, and it is for good reason. Arkansas has struggled against good teams this season, and I think that will continue in this game. I am going to take Missouri to cover the spread and win the game.

Final Missouri-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Missouri -8.5 (-110), Over 54.5 (-106)