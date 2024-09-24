Arkansas football is trading barbs with Auburn's head coach, Hugh Freeze. Arkansas is making a social media post referencing Freeze's comments that if given more opportunities, the Tigers would defeat Arkansas football consistently. Freeze made the comments after Arkansas defeated Auburn 24-14 in Week 4 of the college football season.

Arkansas thinks that isn't true, and they are backing it up with a fun social media post on X, formerly Twitter. The program is referencing the great play of Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson.

Freeze had said after the Tigers' loss to Arkansas that it was hard to stomach the defeat.

“I love Sam Pittman and I hope he wins the rest of his games. But I'm telling you that the hard truth is that if we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine more times. That's what's hard to take,” Freeze said, per Rivals.

The Tigers fell to 2-2 with the loss, while Arkansas improved to 3-1.

Arkansas football is looking to reach the top of the SEC

Arkansas is not one of the names many think of as one of the top SEC programs in 2024. Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama are schools getting more attention. But the Razorbacks are out to a 3-1 start and have looked impressive in all of their games. The only loss was a close battle with Oklahoma State.

The Razorbacks offense has looked solid. The team poured 70 points on Arkansas-Pine Bluff to start the season, and has scored at least 30 points in their first three games. The team's rushing game is averaging 5.5 yards a carry, helping to buoy the squad. The passing game needs some work, as quarterback Taylen Green has just four touchdown passes this year with four interceptions. His completion percentage is a bit down this season, at 53 percent. Green has also been sacked nine times, so Arkansas certainly has some room for improvement.

The Razorbacks will have to show soon how truly good they are. The upcoming weeks feature matchups with Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss, just to name a few of the league's ranked teams. Arkansas football can truly show its grit with some upsets over a few of those programs. The team is looking to rebound from a 4-8 campaign in 2023, that included just one conference win. The squad already matched its conference win total from last season.

Arkansas football next plays Texas A&M on Saturday in a road game.