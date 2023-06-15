Dion Stutts, a top high school football recruit who had committed to the University of Arkansas for 2024 tragically passed away in a utility vehicle accident on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports. He was only 18.

The incident occurred on Stutts' family farm in Batesville, Miss., a spokesperson for the Panola Country Sheriff's Office confirmed to TMZ on Thursday. The spokesperson said he had been driving side-by-side with another person when the vehicle crashed.

The passenger in the accident was uninjured and rushed to get help for the football player, but Stutts was later pronounced deceased. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, per police.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts,” the Arkansas Razorbacks wrote on Twitter. “He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts. pic.twitter.com/948Ikxe2jP — MUS Athletics (@OwlBuzz) June 14, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Stutts attended Memphis University School in Tennessee, and was also on the school's wresting team. He had received offers from multiple schools, including Texas A&M, South Carolina and Mississippi State before committing to Arkansas.