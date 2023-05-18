Michigan State football just lost a prized transfer in former TCU DB Kee’yon Stewart to the Arkansas football team. This came as a shock for MSU fans given that Stewart had just committed to their school two weeks before his announcement. He announced where his next home would be via a tweet.

The announcement captioned “THIS WHERE I BELONG #Woopig got flack from a lot of Michigan State football fans.

Add in Florida State acquiring Keon Coleman, fans were livid to hear about this on the same day. Kee’yon Stewart’s flip of commitment had fans commenting on the lapses that Michigan State football had in the past.

Embarrassing last couple of minutes for MSU Football… How does a Kee'yon Stewart transfer less than TWO weeks after "committing"?! — Ben Agosta (@ben_agosta) May 17, 2023

Dang man…. Kee’yon Stewart JUST posted this after committing to MSU less than 2 weeks ago… and ALREADY FLIPPED?! pic.twitter.com/BCrLfmwPJP — KatHIM SZN (@theechrisdavis) May 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One fan even recalled the pain he felt during a game against Indiana University where they lost 39-31.

MSU recruiting has been a lot like that Indiana game. It takes a lot to be a msu fan 😂 — KEVIN FIELDS (@kfields29) May 17, 2023

Transferring out of TCU, Stewart totaled 14 total tackles with 13 of them being solo for their 2022 campaign. Kee’yon Stewart played a big role in the TCU Football team’s 13-2 record. This happened while they also went 9-0 in Big 12 conference matchups.

However, his pass defense leaves a lot to be desired because he only tallied three for the whole season. This is a major reason why TCU lost by a landslide in the National Championship game to Georgia. These things can be worked on in Arkansas along with defensive-minded Head Coach Sam Pittman.

Frustrations may arise but Michigan State football fans may see the light at the end of the tunnel. Kee’yon Stewart will be a project for Arkansas and losing out may not be the worst thing to happen. They still get to keep Charles Brantley, Jaden Mangham, and Semar Melvin among other defensive backs that will develop.