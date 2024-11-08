ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball continues on Friday with a matchup between Arkansas State and Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) in an intriguing non-conference matchup on Friday night. Arkansas State comes in confident after an 80-75 victory over Akron, showcasing their offensive firepower led by Joseph Pinion's 16 points. Alabama, under coach Nate Oats, started strong with a 110-54 win against Morehead State, demonstrating their trademark up-tempo style. The Crimson Tide's balanced attack, featuring five double-digit scorers including Mark Sears' 22 points, will test Arkansas State's defense. Key to this game will be the pace and three-point shooting, as both teams showed prowess from beyond the arc in their openers. Expect a high-scoring, fast-paced contest as these teams clash.

Here are the Arkansas State-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas State-Alabama Odds

Arkansas State: +24.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +2200

Alabama: -24.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 169.5 (-110)

Under: 169.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Alabama

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Alabama enters this matchup as the heavy favorite, Arkansas State has the potential to pull off a stunning upset on Friday night. The Red Wolves are coming off an 80-75 victory in their season opener, showcasing their offensive firepower and depth. Led by junior guard Joseph Pinion, who poured in 16 points in the opener, Arkansas State demonstrated its ability to score from multiple positions and push the tempo. This high-octane offense could catch Alabama off guard, especially if the Crimson Tide show any signs of complacency after their dominant win over UNC Asheville.

The key for Arkansas State will be their three-point shooting and ability to control the pace of the game. In their opener, the Red Wolves knocked down 9 three-pointers, a weapon that could prove crucial against Alabama's defense. If Arkansas State can get hot from beyond the arc early, it could build confidence and put pressure on the Crimson Tide. Additionally, the Red Wolves' experience under second-year coach Bryan Hodgson, who previously served as an assistant under Alabama's Nate Oats, could provide valuable insights into the Crimson Tide's strategies and tendencies. This familiarity, combined with the element of surprise and the natural tendency for top-ranked teams to occasionally overlook lesser-known opponents, gives Arkansas State a fighting chance. If the Red Wolves can exploit Alabama's potential weaknesses in transition defense and rebounding, while maintaining their offensive rhythm, they could find themselves in a position to shock the college basketball world with an upset victory in Tuscaloosa.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is primed to dominate Arkansas State on Friday night, building on their impressive 110-54 season-opening victory against UNC Asheville. The Crimson Tide's performance in their opener showcased why they're ranked No. 24 in the nation and a force to be reckoned with in college basketball. Coach Nate Oats' high-octane offense was firing on all cylinders, with five players scoring in double figures, led by All-American Mark Sears' efficient 20-point outing. This balanced scoring attack, combined with Alabama's superior athleticism and depth, will likely overwhelm Arkansas State's defense, which may struggle to keep pace with the Tide's up-tempo style.

Defensively, Alabama's dominance on the boards (55-29 rebounding advantage in their opener) and their ability to limit opponents' shooting efficiency (holding UNC Asheville to just 27.4% from the field) will be key factors against Arkansas State. The Crimson Tide's home-court advantage at Coleman Coliseum, where they've historically been tough to beat, adds another layer of difficulty for the visiting Red Wolves. While Arkansas State showed promise in their 80-75 win over Akron, the jump in competition level facing Alabama will be substantial. The Tide's SEC pedigree, coupled with their deep roster of talented players like Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi and freshmen Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson, gives them a significant edge in both skill and experience. Expect Alabama to control the game from the outset, utilizing their defensive pressure to create turnovers and transition opportunities, ultimately securing a convincing victory and continuing their strong start to the season.

Final Arkansas State-Alabama Prediction & Pick

Alabama enters this matchup as a heavy favorite, and for good reason. The Crimson Tide's dominant 110-54 win in their opener showcased their offensive firepower and depth, with seven players scoring in double figures. Arkansas State, while coming off a win, struggled against a much lower level of competition. Alabama's home-court advantage at Coleman Coliseum and their superior talent should lead to a comfortable victory. However, covering a 22.5-point spread is a tall order, but it is one they should be able to cover with flying colors against a lackluster Arkansas State squad on Friday night.

Final Arkansas State-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -24.5 (-104), Under 169.5 (-110)