ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Missouri had high hopes entering this season and started the year on a significant win streak, but most expected them to struggle once they entered SEC play. It has also been a successful season for Arkansas, as they earned bowl eligibility last week with their win over Lousiana Tech. The Razorbacks have stolen some victories this season in conference play, which isn't surprising given the chaos in the SEC. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Arkansas-Missouri prediction and pick.

Arkansas-Missouri Last Game – Matchup History

Arkansas and Missouri's football teams have a newer rivalry, which they call the Battle Line Rivalry. It represents the North and South divide during the Civil War and played for the first time in 1906. They played sparingly from 1906 to 2008 but have turned the game into an annual event since 2014. It is always in the last week of the season when there are other rivalry games like the Egg Bowl and Michigan-Ohio State.

The game became an annual event because of Missouri's move to the SEC. The rivalry didn't happen during the first two years of their realignment but started in 2014. The Tigers have won eight of the ten meetings in the modern era, but they covered the spread in just half of the matchups. Missouri dominated Arkansas last season, winning 48-14 on the road as ten-point favorites. Cody Schrader led the way for the Tigers, who won't be available for the Tigers' rushing attack on Saturday. However, Missouri found something in the ground game, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

Overall Series: Missouri 11-4

Here are the Arkansas-Missouri College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Missouri Odds

Arkansas: +3 (-105)

Moneyline: +136

Missouri: -3 (-115)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

The start of Arkansas' season went a lot better than their finish, as they had some upset wins against Auburn and Tennessee. Their victory over the Volunteers was the most impressive of the season, as they were 14-point underdogs and won 19-14. The defense held firm early in the season but had some issues later in the year. However, the Razorbacks have also had some explosive offensive games, like when they defeated Mississippi State 58-25.

Arkansas ranks tenth in yards per game, averaging 457.8. The Tigers have an elite defense, but the Razorbacks could put up some points on them.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri looked good against some inferior opponents this season, but they lost most games when they were underdogs. There is no shame in their losses this season, as they dropped games to Texas A&M, Alabama, and South Carolina on the road. Missouri hasn't been performing poorly over its last six games, as it's covered the spread in five, with the only loss being against Alabama.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Missouri's offense is on par with Arkansas' defense this season, as they rank around the same in both yards/yards allowed per game and points/points allowed per game. Missouri will have to win this game on the defensive side of the ball, as their 22nd-ranked defense must find a way to shut down Arkansas' 46th-ranked offense. A 9-3 record entering the bowl game will be a massive win for the program, and a resurging Brady Cook could lead the Tigers to the win here.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -3 (-110)