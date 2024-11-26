ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mississippi State has been one of the most disappointing teams in the SEC this season, with a 2-9 record. However, Ole Miss had one of the most disappointing losses of the season last week when they threw away their playoff chances against Florida. Ole Miss was rolling after their win over Georgia in Week 12, but they gave it away in that 24-17 loss. Jaxson Dart fell apart in the final minutes, and the Rebels will now play in a bowl game instead of the College Football Playoff. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Mississippi State-Ole Miss Last Game – Matchup History

One of the most exciting rivalries in college football will have another chapter on Friday afternoon when Mississippi State and Ole Miss battle in the Egg Bowl. The programs battled 120 times, with Ole Miss leading the all-time series 65-46-6. The Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 17-7 in Starkville last season. Ole Miss has won three of the past five meetings and six of the past ten.

Last season's matchup was a defensive battle, as Ole Miss entered halftime with a 3-0 lead. Mississippi State took the lead on a one-year Will Rogers rushing touchdown, but Quinshon Judkins scored on a rushing touchdown to take a three-point lead, and Jaxson Dart hit a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the game away.

Overall Series: Ole Miss 65-46-6

Here are the Mississippi State-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Ole Miss Odds

Mississippi State: +26.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1400

Ole Miss: -26.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Egg Bowl hasn't had a blowout victory over ten points since Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 35-3 in 2018. The last five games have seen the score be within ten points, with two finishing within one or two points. The oddsmakers gave this game a massive spread, but it could be much closer than they think. You also can't discount Ole Miss' heartbreak last season, and it may be challenging for a bunch of college students to regroup in time to win by a blowout. The Bulldogs should get the jump on the Rebels early, but the question is whether the Rebels' high-octane offense can open it up late and cover the 26 points.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss' offense didn't look good against Florida last week, which could motivate them to have a resurgence against a poor Mississippi State defense. Ole Miss ranks second in the nation with 531.5 yards per game and second in yards per play at 7.4. Mississippi State ranks 128th in yards allowed, averaging 462.2 per game.

Ole Miss ranks ninth in 38.5 points per game. The Bulldogs rank 122nd in the country with 34.8 points allowed per game.

Final Mississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss' offense hasn't been as good against the SEC, scoring more than 30 points just once in their past seven games. Mississippi State's defense offers a more straightforward challenge than other conference rivals, but the Bulldogs could also score some points to make the spread harder to cover. The Egg Bowl should never be a blowout, and we'll take Mississippi State to keep this game relatively close.

Final Mississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +26.5 (-115)