By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Right after a grueling encounter with the latest Contingency Contract #9, our Doctors will soon be greeted by a soon-to-be companion with a mystical, yet familiar vibe. In the upcoming event, Lingering Echoes, a young Leithanien commoner with a talent for Originium Arts takes the center stage. Also featured in the update are two new Operators, a rewards shop for precious growth materials, and brand-new skins and themed furniture sets. In this Arknights News article, we talk about everything you need to know about Lingering Echoes, including the upcoming campaign, event shop, new operators, and new skins.

Lingering Echoes Campaign Release Date: December 27, 2022

Arknights Animation PV – Lingering Echoes "I promise you this. I will grant you a smile." New Side Story Event: Lingering Echoes will be live on December 27, 10:00 (UTC-7)! HD version: https://t.co/QfUgW8OgNK#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/Wbp8hmAH1b — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 23, 2022

Lingering Echoes is the latest update’s side story whose release date will be on December 27, 2022, which normally includes a series of new stages, challenge stages, missions (and their rewards), and a reward shop. The reward shop is considered to be one of the most important parts of the event, since it allows players to obtain a lot of tedious-to-farm materials using less time and sanity.

Event Rewards and Shop

As you go through the event stages, you will be able to complete missions which reward you with shop currency and other things. The highlight reward for this set is Czerny, a 5-star Defender who is extremely durable against Arts damage. The rest of the missions grant a large amount of shop currency and many limited furniture pieces.

Czerny, renowned musician from Leithanien's Afterglow. Took up a concurrent post as a Defender Operator at a local Rhodes Island branch office following the Vyseheim incident.#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/5FmODv8ser — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 23, 2022

Event Shops in Arknights are practically treasure troves, since you naturally get them as you go through the event stages. Clearing the whole shop is very doable, but requires a good amount of grinding in event stages of your choice.

Aside from the usual assortment of upgrade materials and LMD, the shop offers the rest of Czerny’s tokens, which are needed to maximize his potential. There will also be three Headhunting Permits from the shop, and two Module Data Blocks which are used to grant Operators alternate equips.

New 6-Star and 5-Star Operator

Dear Doctor, The following Operators will appear at a higher rate between December 27, 2022, 10:00 (UTC-7) – January 10, 2023, 03:59 (UTC-7). ★★★★★★: Ebenholz

★★★★★: Hibiscus the Purifier / Blue Poison#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/aJM2Y5FLyk — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 26, 2022

Three Operators are having rate-ups in the event banner, and they are Ebenholz (6-star), Hibiscus the Purifier (5-star), and Blue Poison (5-star). Overall, this banner provides great value for beginning players, while still offering the powerful Ebenholz for the veterans. Players will be able to pull for them until January 10, 2022.

Ebenholz, a Leithanien commoner who became infected with Oripathy during the Vyseheim incident. Introduced to Rhodes Island for treatment by Operator Hibiscus, he demonstrates an extraordinary talent for Originium Arts.#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/Mh5NKareZ9 — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 25, 2022

Ebenholz belongs to a rare class of caster known as the Mystic Casters. These casters have the ability to store charges of attacks, and fire them all at once after they find a valid target. They have extremely high ATK for a caster, but have a very slow attack speed. This class has many caveats like wasting a huge attack on small frys, but Ebenholz’s third skill circumvents that by only allowing him to attack elite or boss enemies.

Overall, Ebenholz is a powerful burst-damage Arts unit versus tanky foes.

Following both systematic training in medical theory and long-term training in clinical practice, Hibiscus has graduated from intern doctor to formal Medic Operator, as well as one of the Medical Department's attending physicians. #Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/Q7PhTaIQML — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 24, 2022

Hibiscus the Purifier is the alternate form of the 3-star healer, Hibiscus. After some…uhh, character development, our pure healer is now part of the new “Harmacist” class, whose healing works by attacking foes. She’s an interesting addition to the roster of powerful medics already in the game, but she has a trait which makes her very synergistic with durable Arts-type Operators (like Czerny!).

Blue Poison is a returning operator who seems to be the filler for this banner. Don’t fret though, she’s still one of the best anti-air Snipers in the game thanks to her splitting attacks and good poison damage.

New Skins

【Achievement Star Collection – Sport For All – Flametail】 Sporty outfit worn by Flametail when playing VR games. The limited space is made even more cramped by the gaming equipment, but she has a great time nonetheless.#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/r8E6QNlkWw — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 25, 2022

【Achievement Star Collection – Light Gun Adjuster – Aosta】 The outfit Aosta wore while working for the Family, paired with tactical equipment. He also likes to wear it when testing light guns at Rhodes Island.#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/zEEWFqDIvn — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 24, 2022

【Achievement Star Collection – Trendsetting Player – Kirara】 A gift from the devs, thrown in when Kirara bought a complete set of gaming equipment. Customized just for her, a loose and comfortable outfit for around the home.#Arknights#Yostarpic.twitter.com/oE2qf3yBcE — Arknights_EN (@ArknightsEN) December 23, 2022

Unlike other gacha, Operator Skins in Arknights are incredibly easy to obtain. All skins (except event-reward ones) only cost around 15-21 Originum Primes, which can be obtained by full-clearing a map for the first time. If you manage to clear the whole event campaign, you should be able to buy one and have some left to spare.

In this event, Flametail, Kirara, and Aosta will have their newest skins available for the duration of the event. Flametail and Aosta’s skins will cost 18 OP, while Kirara’s skin will cost 15 OP. If you’re a fan of any of these characters, now’s the chance to give them a new makeover.

The Lingering Echoes event is a long-awaited event for many veteran players since its reveal in the CN server 6 months ago. Ebenholz is used quite often in one-shot compilation videos, and finally, he’ll be in the hands of players in the Global server of Arknights for everyone else in the world to enjoy.

While the last article we’ve written about Arknights was about the seventh Contingency Contract, expect to get more Arknights news articles from us here in ClutchPoints Gaming.