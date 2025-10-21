The Madden 26 Week 8 Roster Update arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 8 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Bengals host the Steelers on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Week 8 kicks off with a TNF matchup between the Vikings and Chargers in L.A.. Both teams are coming off a loss and need a win more than ever to stay alive. The Chargers, who started the season 3-0, have gone 1-3 since. Meanwhile, Vikings' backup QB Carson Wentz will try to rebound from last week's loss to try and keep the team afloat.

On Sunday Night, the Green Bay Packers will visit Pittsburgh to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The 41 year old QB will take on his former team for the first time ever. Both teams will look to earn their fifth win this weekend.

Week 8 ends with a Monday Night matchup between the Commanders and Chiefs in Kansas City. The Commanders may need backup QB Marcus Mariota to step in again as Jayden Daniels may miss more time with a Hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are currently looking to extend their two-game winning streak.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 8, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 8 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

