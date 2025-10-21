We've got the NFL Week 8 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 12-3 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 67-41 in predicting NFL Games since Week 1 of the season. Can it rebound and improve those numbers in Week 8? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 8 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 8 Predictions

Minnesota Vikings at L.A. Chargers – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 6 7 3 6 22 L.A. 0 10 7 7 24

The Chargers win as they stop the Vikings on the final play of the game.

Minnesota started off by taking a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. But L.A. took the lead when Kimani Vidal punched it in on a two-yard score. After the Chargers scored a FG, Carson Wentz led the Vikings to their first TD drive of the day (Justin Jefferson TD reception).

Down 13-10 at the half, the Chargers re-took the lead once again with a Ladd McConkey TD reception. Minnesota could only respond with a FG, meaning the Chargers still had the lead.

L.A. extended their lead further when Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen on a five-yard TD pass. But the Vikings still had time to tie things up and send it to OT. And while Jordan Addison did catch a touchdown pass with just 1:14 left in the game, Jordan Mason failed to run it in for the two-point conversion.

The Chargers recovered the Onside kick and the rest was history.

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 3 3 3 0 9 ATL 3 7 3 7 20

The Atlanta Falcons stay alive in the NFC South race with a win over the Dolphins.

Both teams performed poorly on offense, but Atlanta was at least able to score two touchdowns. Miami was only able to score three field goals throughout the entire loss. Furthermore, they failed to put up any points in the fourth quarter. However, their 3 field goals still kept things close.

But Atlanta finally put the game away when Bijan Robinson ran in for a 25-yard score to make things 20-9. There was still seven minutes left on the clock, but even then, the Dolphins' offense failed to put anything together in the final minutes.

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 3 0 3 7 13 CIN 7 3 10 3 23

Joe Flacco and the Bengals win their second game in a row as they keep the Jets winless.

Cincinnati took a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter when HB Chase Brown punched it in for a 1-yard score. Tyrod Taylor and the Jets could only muster up their second FG in response as they failed to get anything going.

After Cincinnati scored a couple of more unanswered field goals, the Jets finally got on the board with their first touchdown of the day… in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to help the Jets overcome the re-surging Bengals.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 3 3 0 6 NE 7 7 7 7 28

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots defeat the Cleveland Browns with ease as they remain atop the AFC East.

New England took an early 14-0 lead after Drake Maye threw his 2nd touchdown pass of the day to Hunter Henry. Dillon Gabriel finally led the Browns on their first scoring drive as they nailed the FG at the end of the half. But the Patriots extended their lead again when Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 17-yard run.

Down 21-6 Gabriel led the Browns to the NE 16, but threw an interception to Christian Gonzales, who returned the pick for a 90-yard score. And like that, the Patriots improve to 6-2.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 7 7 3 10 27 PHI 3 17 3 6 29

The Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New York Giants in the final seconds of regulation.

The Giants started off strong, taking an early 14-3 lead. But the Eagles responded by scoring 17 unanswered points before the end of the first half. This included a 37-yard TD run from Saquon Barkley, as well as a 21-yard TD reception from Dallas Goedert. Jake Elliott ended the half with a 54-yard FG, making things 20-14.

Both teams traded FGs in the third quarter, but nothing spectacular really happened. The Giants re-took their lead after Cam Skattebo scored on an eight-yard run. But the Eagles quickly responded with a FG, taking a 26-24 lead.

New York managed to waste five minutes as they scored one last FG to make things 27-26. The Eagles still had one timeout, but only 37 seconds to drive down the field and respond. Fortunately for them, a 38-yard reception from A.J. Brown put the Eagles in NYG territory. After a couple of more plays, Jake Elliott converted the game-winning 49 yard Field Goal as the clock expired.

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 3 14 6 30 CAR 7 3 0 10 20

The Bills survive a close encounter with the Panthers, thanks to a strong third quarter performance.

Carolina was the first to get on the board as Andy Dalton threw a TD pass to Xavier Legette. But Josh Allen and the Bills responded with a TD of their own (Khalil Shakir TD reception). In the second quarter, both teams could only muster up a FG drive to keep the game tied.

In the third, Buffalo completely took over. James Cook took it to the house on a 62-yard TD run. After a quick three-and-out, Allen scored once again on a five-yard run. The Bills had a 24-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Carolina cut the deficit with a TD run from Rico Dowdle, but the Bills kept them out of reach with a FG drive. Trailing 27-17, the Panthers managed to cut the lead again with a FG drive. Unfortunately for them, the Bills took their sweet old time driving down the field once more to tack on yet another FG.

Down 30-20 with just a minute remaining, the Panthers were unable to come back.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 10 6 10 0 25 BAL 0 14 0 14 28

The Baltimore Ravens come back in the final seven minutes of regulation to beat the Bears.

Chicago scored 13 unanswered points before Derrick Henry got the Ravens on the board. After another Bears FG, Lamar Jackson threw a TD pass to Mark Andrews to cut the deficit to 16-14.

But Chicago scored another unanswered 10 points, including a TD reception from Rome Odunze. However, they missed a FG attempt early in the fourth quarter, which cost them dearly in the end.

This gave Baltimore the chance to come back, which they did. Lamar Jackson threw two more TD passes, one to Zay Flowers, another to Mark Andrews (his second of the day). The latter touchdown came with just 1:39 left, but Caleb Williams failed to convert a 4th down at the CHI 32.

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 0 3 7 7 17 HOU 6 0 7 3 16

Mac Jones continues to keep the 49ers' season alive as the 49ers beat the Texans.

Houston took a 6-0 lead after scoring two unanswered field goals in the first quarter. San Fransisco's offense struggled early on, only managing to score once before the half ended.

Things got even worse for the 49ers after Nick Chubb ran in for a 1-yard score in the third quarter. Down 13-3, the team finally put together a scoring drive when Jones threw a 12-yard TD pass to Jauan Jennings.

Houston extended their lead with 5:53 left with another FG. Unfortunately for them, that gave the 49ers enough time to drive down the field. With 1:39 left, Mac Jones threw his 2nd TD pass of the day to Christian McCaffrey.

With a little over a minute left, the Texans had the chance to seal the deal with a game-winning FG. Instead, Stroud threw an incomplete pass on 4th down at the HOU 42, which effectively ended the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 3 7 7 24 NO 7 7 0 7 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounce from their Week 7 loss with a win over their divisional rival.

Spencer Rattler started things off with a TD pass to Chris Olave. The Buccaneers responded with 10 unanswered points, including a TD run from Rachaad White. But before the half expired, Alvin Kamara scored on a 13-yard TD run.

Down 14-10 in the third, the Buccaneers retook their lead with a TD reception from Emeka Egbuka to make things 17-10. Tampa Bay essentially put the game away when Tez Johnson caught a TD pass with 3:32 left in the fourth.

New Orleans did manage to cut the deficit with a Juwan Johnson TD reception in the final 40 seconds. However, they failed to recover the onside kick, leading to a Buccaneers victory.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 14 3 7 31 DEN 7 10 7 10 34

The Denver Broncos beat another NFC East team in the final minutes of the game.

Dallas' offense put up a fight. Dak Prescott scored three touchdowns, while former Bronco Javonte Williams ran in for another. They mostly dominated in the first half, where they scored three touchdowns, including a 24-yard TD reception from George Pickens.

But Denver also played well, especially Bo Nix. The second-year QB threw four TD passes against Dallas' defense, all of which were 15+ yards or longer.

Tied 24-24 in the fourth quarter, Prescott threw a TD pass to Jake Ferguson to take the lead. Bo Nix responded with a TD pass to Courtland Sutton (his 2nd TD reception of the day). When the Cowboys were forced to punt with 1:55 left, it gave the Broncos enough time to drive down the field.

Denver made it to the DAL 28 thanks to a DPI on 2nd & 11. Denver then used that to waste the rest of the Cowboys' timeouts while they scored the game-winning FG.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 0 0 7 0 7 IND 14 17 3 0 34

The Indianapolis Colts wasted no time as they crushed the Titans with ease.

Jonathan Taylor recorded his fourth 3-TD performance of the year as he rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries. But let's also give credit to the Colts' defense. DeForest Buckner sacked Titans' rookie QB Cam Ward, forcing a fumble which Zaire Franklin returned for a TD. By the end of the first half, Indianapolis had a 31-0 lead.

The Colts ran the ball much more in the second half, often resorting to backup HB Ameer Abdullah, who carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards. Daniel Jones also earned 26 yards on two additional carries. They managed to score one more FG, but went scoreless for the rest of the half.

Tennessee only mustered up one TD drive. Ward threw a TD pass to Gunnar Helm, but he also threw an interception in the loss as the Colts rise up to 7-1.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 7 3 7 24 PIT 7 0 7 14 28

Aaron Rodgers defeats his former team as the Steelers stay atop the AFC North.

Both teams kept it close, with no one taking a two-possession lead at all during the game. But Green Bay managed to have a 17-14 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Pittsburgh took the lead for the first time after Rodgers threw a 20-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf, making things 21-17. But that didn't last long as Josh Jacobs powered through defenders on an 11-yard TD run. However, the Steelers still had six minutes to end things on a good note.

Steelers' HB Jaylen Warren scored on a 16-yard TD run with 3:22 left. Green Bay technically had two chances to turn things back around. However, an incomplete pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs with 0:26 left ended things for the Packers.

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 8 Predictions According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 0 7 0 10 17 KC 10 3 7 7 27

The Kansas City Chiefs keep their win streak alive with a win over the Commanders.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start by taking an early 10-0 lead. Rashee Rice was unstoppable, earning 7 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. But Washington still kept it close, with Marcus Mariota scoring on a TD run in the second quarter.

But KC extended their lead in the third when Rice scored his 2nd TD of the day. Interestingly, they opted not to go for two, making things 20-7. However, the Commanders nearly came back by scoring 10 unanswered points of their own, including a TD run from Jacory Croskey-Meritt.

Now only up 20-17, the Chiefs needed to put the game away. Fortunately for them, Isiah Pacheco's 1-yard score just before the two-minute warning provided the Chiefs with everything they needed to secure the win.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 8 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

