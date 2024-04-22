The long-awaited banner for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.6 that features Arlecchino has finally been revealed!
Genshin Impact Version 4.6 First Phase Banners
Arlecchino, “The Knave,” or Peruere – whichever name you use to refer to her, be excited as she's finally becoming playable!
The banners below are for the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.6. These will go live after the update on April 24th until May 14th, 2024 5:59 PM Server Time.
Arlecchino Debut Banner
“The Hearth's Ashen Shadow” featuring the new 5-star character Arlecchino will go up on April 24th, 2024 after the Genshin Impact Version 4.6 update!
She will be accompanied by two of the children in the House of the Hearth: Freminet and Lynette. Throw in Xiangling in there too for good measure.
The other playable character who considers Arlecchino as their “father” is Lyney, whose banner will run alongside the Harbinger for the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.6.
These character banners will run simultaneously with the Weapon Event Banner that features their respective Signature Weapons. This includes the new 5-star Polearm “Crimson Moon's Semblance” for Arlecchino.
The following are the other weapons featured:
- The First Great Magic (5-star Bow)
- The Dockhand's Assistant (4-star Sword)
- Portable Power Saw (4-star Claymore)
- Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
- Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
“Dire Balemoon” Arlecchino
Normal Attack: Bidden Beheading
Normal Attack
- Performs a maximum of 6 consecutive strikes.
Charged Attack
- Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina, dashing toward a nearby opponent and cleaving once.
Plunging Attack
- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
In Praise of Shadows and the Masque of the Red Death
- When Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than 30% of her Max HP, she receives a 40% Pyro DMG Bonus and her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG. This cannot be overridden.
- When in the “In Praise of Shadows” state, Arlecchino's Normal Attacks will be converted to “Masque of the Red Death”: When she hits an opponent, this attack will deal extra DMG that is scaled off her ATK multiplied by her current Bond of Life percentage. This will consume 5.5% of said current Bond of Life. A Bond of Life can be consumed this way every 0.05s.
Elemental Skill – All is Ash
Summons forth Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing Pyro DMG to multiple nearby opponents and performing a dash-cleave against one of them, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. Opponents hit by the aforementioned attack will have a Blood-Debt Directive applied to them. After the dash-cleave, Arlecchino's Bond of Life will be cleared, and Nourishing Cinders will trigger: Arlecchino recovers HP equivalent to 100% of the value of the Life Bond that was cleared.
Blood-Debt Directive
- Lasts 30s. Every 3s, it will deal 1 instance of Pyro DMG to the opponent. Max 3 instances.
- When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack, she will absorb and clear nearby Blood-Debt Directives that she applied. Each Directive absorbed grants her a Bond of Life worth 20% of her Max HP.
- The maximum value of the Bond of Life she can be granted through this method within 20s after using her Elemental Skill is 80% of her Max HP.
“As she sees it, not every grain of wheat that falls upon the earth will grow into an ear, while those who obstruct her, once burned to ashes, can certainly be used to nourish flowers.”
Elemental Burst – Balemoon Rising
Great wings of Balemoon Bloodfire beat, granting Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 15% of her Max HP and dealing AoE Pyro DMG.
“It is commonly believed throughout Teyvat that moon phases other than the full moon are mere metaphors of ill-omen, used only by those who practice alchemy and astrology.
She saw this crimson moon in her dreams many times. Were those portents of disaster? Indeed they were, but the destined catastrophes belonged to those who enraged her.”
“Spectacle of Phantasmagoria” Lyney
Normal Attack: Card Force Translocation
Normal Attack
- Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.
Plunging Attack
- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Charged Attack
- Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG.
- While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired. Different effects will occur based on the time spent charging.
- Charge Level 1: Fires off a Pyro-infused arrow, dealing Pyro DMG.
- Charge Level 2: Fires off a Prop Arrow that deals Pyro DMG, and upon hit, it will summon a Grin-Malkin Hat.
- When firing the Prop Arrow, and when Lyney has more than 60% HP, he will consume a portion of his HP to obtain 1 Prop Surplus stack. Max 5 stacks.
- The lowest Lyney can drop to through this method is 60% of his Max HP.
Grin-Malkin Hat
- Can taunt nearby opponents and attract their attacks. Each opponent can only be taunted by the Hat once every 5s.
- The Hat's endurance is a percentage of Lyney's Max HP.
- If destroyed, or if its duration expires, it will fire off a Pyrotechnic Strike at 1 nearby opponent, dealing Pyro DMG.
- 1 Hat can exist at any given time.
Fundamental Force: Pneuma
- At certain intervals, when the Prop Arrow hits an opponent, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend on that opponent's location, dealing Pneuma-aligned Pyro DMG.
Elemental Skill: Bewildering Lights
Lyney does a flourish with his hat, unleashing a firework surprise!
When used, he will clear all current Prop Surplus stacks and deal AoE Pyro DMG to opponents in front of him. DMG will be increased according to the stacks cleared, and this will also regenerate Lyney's HP based on his Max HP. If the fireworks hit opponents, the number of stacks will be the basis for Energy restoration to Lyney.
When a Grin-Malkin Hat created by Lyney is on the field, the fireworks will cause it to explode, dealing AoE Pyro DMG equal to that of a Pyrotechnic Strike.
The DMG dealt through the Grin-Malkin Hat in this way is considered Charged Attack DMG.
This Talent can be unleashed while in Aiming Mode
“Everyone knows that magicians will intentionally misdirect the audience… Ah, yes, while you were looking my way, the hat and assistant over there have both disappeared… Fascinating, is it not?”
Elemental Burst: Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade
Unleashing his magic, Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that can move around quickly. (Not to be mistaken for the Grin-Malkin Hat. They're two different props!)
When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets close to opponents, it will send flames falling down on them, dealing at most 1 instance of Pyro DMG to each opponent. When the duration ends or Lyney uses his Elemental Skill, he will dismiss the Grin-Malkin Cat and ignite fireworks that deal AoE Pyro DMG, summon 1 Grin-Malkin Hat, and grant himself 1 Prop Surplus stack.
“Watch closely now. This is a time for miracles, and it belongs just to the two of us!”
These banners with Arlecchino, her signature weapon, and the Lyney rerun go live on April 24th and will run until May 15th, 2024 Server Time.
