Quinn Maretzki and Army football are celebrating after a historic victory over Navy in the long-running series between the two service academies.

The annual battle between Army and Navy did not disappoint in the 123rd renewal as Army survived a 20-17 decision in double overtime. This was the first time the series required extra time to decide the winner.

Cadets stormed the field after the Black Knights’ victory, which was Army’s fifth victory over its archrival in the last seven games. Prior to this run, Navy was victorious in the previous 14 games in the series. Navy leads the all-time series by a 62-54-7 margin.

Overtime was introduced in major college football in the 1996 season. The teams played a 3-3 tie in 1981, and that was the last time the two teams were unable to find a victor in the series.

Maretzki provided the winning points in the game when he connected on a 39-yard field goal on Army’s second overtime possession. Those points came after Navy’s second possession ended when running back Anton Hall fumbled on the 1-yard line.

The game was a defensive battle for 60 minutes, as Army scored its touchdown on a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Jabril Williams, while Navy’s lone touchdown came on a 77-yard burst for a touchdown by Hall.

Quinn Maretzki sent the game into overtime when he connected on a 37-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining

Both teams scored touchdowns on their first play in overtime as Army’s Markel Johnson tallied on a 25-yard run, while Xavier Arline tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Maquel Haywood for Navy.