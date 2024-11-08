ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Duke continues preparation for the season ahead as they face Army. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Army-Duke prediction and pick.

Army enters the game sitting at 1-0, after defeating Albany. Albany led into the second half, but a 12-0 run for Army gave them the lead in the second half. They would hold onto that lead, winning the game 67-59. Meanwhile, Duke was dominant in their first game. The game was tied four minutes into the game, but Duke took off from there. They would lead by 11 at the half, and then took control of the second half, beating Maine by 23 points in the half, on the way to a 96-62 victory.

Army and Duke have faced each other seven times. Duke has won all seven times, with six of them at home. The last time they faced was in November of 2021. In that game, Duke won by a score of 82-56.

Why Army Will Cover The Spread/Win

Josh Scovens returns for Army this year. Last year, he led the team with 12 points per game, while also having 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In the first game of the year, he scored 22 points, while adding five rebounds and two assists. He also had a block in the game. He is joined in the frontcourt by AJ Allenspach and Tate Laczkowski. Allenspach had 2.4 points per game last year while adding 2,1 rebounds. He scored eight in his first game of the year while adding three rebounds and an assist. Laczkowski scored six points in the first game of the year. He scored just a point per game and had a rebound per game in his three games last year. Still, he added ten rebounds in the first game of the year while adding a steal and an assist.

In the backcourt, Jalen Rucker, Blake Barker, and Ryan Curry led the way for Army. Rucker has 12 points in the first game of the year while adding six rebounds and an assist. Rucker missed all of last year but started 63 of 64 games over two years before that. He scored 16.6 points per game in the 2022-23 season while adding 4.1 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists this year. Barker scored 5.2 points per game last year while adding two rebounds per game. He had 11 points and three rebounds in the first game. Finally, Curry scored eight points with six rebounds in the first game of the year. Curry was second on the team in points last year with 10.2 points per game.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top four-point producers from last year's Duke team have all moved on, but Duke still has plenty of weapons to score with. This starts with Freshman guard Kon Jnueppel. He led the team in the first game of the year with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He also had a steal. He is joined in the backcourt by Cooper Flagg. Flagg, a fellow freshman, scored 18 points in the first game with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Further, Sion James and Caleb Foster join them as guards on the Duke squad. James scored 11 points, with three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Meanwhile, Foster has 11 points, two rebounds, and three assists in the first game.

Duke also returns Tyrese Proctor. Proctor scored 10.5 points per game last year while adding three rebounds and 3.7 assists last year. In the first game of the year, he added ten points and five rebounds. Further, Mason Gillis, the transfer from Purdue also made an impact in the first game of the year. He scored the points and added three rebounds and three steals in the game.

Final Army-Duke Prediction & Pick

Army shot just 44 percent from the field in the first game of the year, and struggled from three, with just 29.4 percent shooting from three. They did win the rebounding battle but had just nine offensive rebounds in the first game. Further, they did not do much on turnovers. Army turned over the ball 13 times while scoring just ten points off turnovers, and just five points on fast breaks. Meanwhile, Duke shot 55.6 percent from the field, while dominating the rebounding game. Further, they scored 19 points off turnovers, while scoring 44 points in the paint. They will be able to score with ease again in this one. Still, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Army-Duke Prediction & Pick: Over 142.5 (-120)