Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal appears to be coming to an end, and the Swiss midfielder has delivered a brutal claim that he is “finished” with the Arsenal fans, reported by mirror. As he prepares for what is likely to be his final game in an Arsenal shirt on Sunday, there is a sense of sadness among the Emirates faithful.

Xhaka’s relationship with Arsenal fans has been tumultuous, marked by ups and downs. The infamous on-pitch meltdown in October 2019, where he reacted angrily to sarcastic cheers from frustrated supporters, seemed to be a breaking point. Many believed that would be the end of Xhaka’s Arsenal career. However, under the guidance of then-manager Mikel Arteta, Xhaka embarked on a redemption arc and regained the trust and support of the Arsenal fanbase.

While Xhaka’s relationship with his teammates and staff within the club remained strong, the frosty relations with the fans persisted. In an interview with the Players Tribune last year, Xhaka revealed his initial desire to leave the club after the fallout with the supporters, stating that he had a contract offer from another club and was ready to move on.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, over the course of four years, Xhaka and the Arsenal fans have developed a sense of respect, even though it may not be pure love. Xhaka acknowledges that the relationship has evolved and there is now a level of understanding between both parties.

Sunday’s home game against Wolves is expected to be Xhaka’s farewell, as he contemplates a rumored return to Germany, inspired by consultations with his wife. It is fitting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning to sell Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, now managed by his close friend Xabi Alonso, ensuring that the midfielder will be in good hands.

Although Xhaka’s departure from Arsenal has not been officially confirmed, his recent remarks strongly suggest an imminent exit from the Emirates. As he prepares to bid farewell to the club after seven years, Xhaka’s journey at Arsenal will be remembered as one filled with challenges and ultimately, a complicated relationship with the fans.