Arsenal have continued to splash the cash in the summer transfer window. After receiving the green light to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, the Gunners have followed that up with another intriguing addition, reaching a full agreement with Ajax to sign Dutch international Jurrien Timber, as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The 2022-23 Premier League runners-up are set to pay €45 million in total for the defender, who is just 22 years of age. He has permission to undergo a medical with the North Londoners and agree to personal terms when ready.

Initially, Ajax rejected Arsenal's first bid of €30 million for Timber in June, but the club returned with an improved offer the Eredivisie giants couldn't turn down, despite the player's contract at Johan Cruyff Arena lasting for two more seasons.

This is a solid signing for Mikel Arteta's side because Timber brings versatility to their backline, spending time at both center-back and right-back in his career thus far. It gives Arteta another option defensively. Timber was a rock for The Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup, playing on the right flank alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake. He's wonderful with the ball at his feet and possesses the ability to also pick out a pass in the final third. Timber is also physically imposing, which is absolutely integral when playing in the English top flight.

Arsenal also strengthened their attack last week, buying Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Rice hasn't put pen to paper yet with the club, but it's only a matter of time. Needless to say, the Gunners are putting themselves in a prime position to compete for the title once again in 2023-24.