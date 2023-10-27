Arsenal has been dealt a significant blow as manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey will miss the upcoming Premier League match vs. Sheffield United, reported by GOAL. The duo's absence will pose a challenge for the Gunners, who are already grappling with injuries.

Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian striker, was forced off during the Champions League victory against Sevilla after complaining of discomfort in his hamstring. Arteta revealed that scans indicated a muscle injury, potentially sidelining Jesus for a few weeks. Arteta expressed concern, stating, “We might miss him for a few weeks again.” The uncertainty surrounding the duration of Jesus' absence has added to Arsenal's woes.

Thomas Partey, the midfielder, is also set to miss the upcoming fixtures. Contrary to speculation, Arteta dismissed the notion that Partey's injury was due to his international commitments with Ghana. Partey had been gradually returning to form after a period of absence but suffered an injury in training. Arteta explained the difficulty in managing players' workload, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of football injuries.

With Jesus and Partey joining Jurrien Timber on the injury list, Arsenal faces a challenging run of games without key players. The absence of these talents not only affects the Premier League clash against Sheffield United but also upcoming matches against Newcastle United, Burnley, and important fixtures in the Carabao Cup and Champions League. Arteta and the team will have to regroup and strategize to compensate for the absence of these key contributors in the upcoming challenges.