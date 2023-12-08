Arsenal is grappling with a goalkeeper dilemma as manager Mikel Arteta navigates between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale

The spotlight recently fell on Raya after a challenging performance in Arsenal's 4-3 win over Luton Town in the Premier League, where he faced criticism for errors leading to the second and third goals. Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford, quickly ascended to the starting position, displacing Ramsdale, the England international, who had expressed disappointment at losing his place.

Arteta, however, remains steadfast in his support for Raya, acknowledging the goalkeeper's commendable form since joining Arsenal. In a press conference, Arteta addressed the ongoing debate, stating, “Maybe because of the debate, but I think when you look at his form and what he’s achieved since he’s been with us, it’s been really, really impressive. What can I say? I have three great goalkeepers. I’m really happy.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest Ramsdale may be seeking an exit from Arsenal, with interest from prominent clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle, Wolves, and Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old goalkeeper is eager to solidify his position in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Arteta's focus remains on providing unwavering support for his players, emphasizing the need to protect and extract the best from them. Despite the speculation surrounding Ramsdale's future, Arsenal has reportedly rejected a bid from an undisclosed Premier League club, signaling the club's commitment to retaining the talented goalkeeper.

What's next for Arsenal in the Premier League?

As Arsenal prepares to face Aston Villa in their next fixture, Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a more assured performance from David Raya, aiming to maintain a positive atmosphere within the team amid ongoing discussions about the goalkeeper position.