Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided insight into the club's decision to transfer USMNT star Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco for a fee of €40 million (£34m/$43m), reported by goal.com. Balogun, who enjoyed a prolific loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, has returned to France in pursuit of regular playing time and further development.

Arteta emphasized that the move was motivated by the desire to provide Balogun with the opportunity for consistent minutes on the pitch. At Arsenal, with established forwards like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah on the roster, accommodating the 22-year-old's aspirations was proving challenging.

The Gunners' decision to sell Balogun not only benefits the player but also represents a prudent financial move. Arsenal's renowned academy system continues to produce top talent, and by selling Balogun, the club has not only realized a significant profit but also included a sell-on clause in the deal with Monaco. This forward-thinking approach allows Arsenal to potentially benefit from Balogun's future successes.

Arteta expressed his happiness for Balogun's move to Monaco, highlighting the French club's track record of nurturing young talent. Monaco has a rich history of developing players into top-quality professionals, a fact well-recognized in football circles.

Balogun had the opportunity to showcase his abilities during Arsenal's pre-season matches, following his contributions to the United States Men's National Team's success in the CONCACAF Nations League. He now embarks on a new chapter in his career, eager to establish himself as a formidable forward in the football world.

Arsenal's decision to let USMNT talent Folarin Balogun depart is indicative of their commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for players to flourish, even if it means parting ways when it aligns with the player's ambitions. As Balogun embarks on his Monaco adventure, the footballing world will be watching closely to see how this talented striker continues to evolve and make his mark in the sport.