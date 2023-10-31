Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing a potential midfield reshuffle, with rumors about the club's star midfielder, Thomas Partey, growing “dissatisfied” with his role at the Emirates Stadium. As a result, Arteta has reportedly set his sights on La Liga duo Martin Zubimendi and Aurelien Tchouameni to reinforce his midfield options.

Thomas Partey, who has been plagued by injuries and has made just four Premier League appearances this season, could be on the verge of an Arsenal exit in January, with a potential transfer fee of around £30 million. Arteta is already planning for this contingency by exploring other midfield options.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Arteta has expressed interest in acquiring the services of Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Real Madrid's Tchouameni. Arsenal had previously attempted to secure Zubimendi's signature, but the deal fell through as Real Sociedad was unwilling to sell, and the player was hesitant to leave. However, a new opportunity has arisen as Zubimendi now possesses a £53 million release clause in his contract, potentially making him available for acquisition in the upcoming January transfer window.

Yet, Arsenal faces stiff competition for Zubimendi, as Barcelona, under the management of Xavi, has also expressed a keen interest in the midfielder. Xavi has lauded Zubimendi's attributes, describing him as a physically adept and swift player, distinguishing him from Barcelona's Sergio Busquets.

Aurelien Tchouameni, on the other hand, would be a more expensive proposition. The Frenchman made an £85 million move from Monaco to Real Madrid last summer and has since accumulated 64 first-team appearances for the Spanish giants.

Should Zubimendi or Tchouameni make their way to the Emirates, they would join forces with record signing Declan Rice, who arrived from West Ham in a £105 million transfer this summer. Rice has rapidly become an integral part of the Arsenal squad, earning a place in the hearts of fans and a pivotal role in the team's midfield.

As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal's midfield dynamics seem poised for a significant transformation, and Arteta is watching for potential reinforcements to bolster his squad.