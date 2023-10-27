Arsenal is setting its sights on a major midfield transformation in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni emerging as their primary target. Gunners' manager, Mikel Arteta, envisions the 23-year-old French international taking on the No.6 role, allowing Declan Rice, their recent acquisition, to shift further into Granit Xhaka's vacant No.8 position.

With the likelihood of Thomas Partey not renewing his contract and Jorginho approaching 32, Arsenal is actively seeking a dynamic, younger player with experience in high-stakes matches. Tchouameni's presence in front of fellow Frenchman William Saliba adds another layer of motivation for Arteta to secure the midfielder from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to the Emirates at the end of the season.

While Arsenal inquired about Tchouameni during the summer, the response was a firm “not for sale.” According to Football Transfers, Arteta is determined to rekindle their interest in the promising midfielder at the close of the 2023/24 season.

Securing Tchouameni won't be a walk in the park, as Real Madrid has ambitious spending plans in the summer, making player sales necessary to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. The pursuit of this rising star hints at Arsenal's commitment to rejuvenating its midfield, creating an exciting narrative for the Gunners' faithful.

Additionally, Arsenal remains interested in Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, a player also on Manchester United's radar. The summer promises to be a pivotal period for Arsenal as they balance their Premier League campaign while setting their transfer sights on a midfield revamp. Currently occupying the third spot in the league, the Gunners' future ambitions are taking shape both on and off the pitch.