Arsenal have emerged as potential buyers for Brighton's Moises Caicedo. The Gunners suffered a heartbreaking collapse in the final round of the Premier League season. As a result of the performances in the second half of the season, Thomas Partey came under immense criticism. Now, they want to ensure the addition of Caicedo could give a boost to their midfield.

According to the reports from ESPN, Arsenal are expected to receive competition from Chelsea for the signature of Caicedo. However, the Gunners’ return to the Champions League could prove fundamental in this transfer. Brighton secured Europa League football this season, whereas Chelsea are not in Europe.

It is reported that Arsenal were in the race to sign the 21-year-old in 2021. However, his evaluation of £70 million meant the move never materialized, and Caicedo secured a long-term contract extension at Brighton. With Granit Xhaka set to depart this summer, Arsenal can upgrade him with the Brighton defensive midfielder.

Alongside Caicedo, Arsenal have also been linked with a big-money move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. However, the fate of this transfer will be decided after the Europa Conference League final. The Hammers will take on Fiorentina in the ultimate match next week.

On the other hand, Chelsea are also interested in signing Caicedo. However, they understand they need to get some players off their wage bill before attracting new ones. Thiago Silva recently celebrated his 40th birthday and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Kalidou Koulibaly and Mason Mount are surplus to requirements after poor seasons at Stamford Bridge.