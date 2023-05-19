Arsenal have started their pursuit of English midfielder Declan Rice in the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners have enjoyed a fantastic season but will narrowly finish behind Manchester City in the title race. Now, they would hope they have enough depth of strength to overcome the Blues next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are preparing an opening bid to land Rice this summer. There are no reported negotiations as of late, but they are expected to occur in June.

There is also a chance that the North London club will land two midfielders this summer. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aware of the injury crisis that hampered their magnificent Premier League campaign at the tail end of the season. Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, and Emile Smith-Rowe were constantly in and out of the side.

Rice has been one of the standout players for West Ham United again this season. The England International has been fundamental to the club’s first-ever European final in their history. The Hammers beat AZ Alkmaar to progress to the Europa Conference League final this month. Last season, he was fundamental to them playing the Europa League semi-final.

Arsenal have already announced the departure of Xhaka at the end of the season. The Switzerland captain has challenging tenure at North London, and the club hopes to get a better profile than him in the upcoming window. They also signed Jorginho in the winter transfer window from Chelsea to compete with Manchester City for the title.