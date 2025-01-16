ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top seven teams in the Premier League face off as Arsenal faces Aston Villa. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Arsenal-Aston Villa prediction and pick.

Arsenal comes into the game at 12-7-2 on the year, sitting in second in the Premier League. They are also undefeated in their last ten EPL games overall, winning six of them. In their last game, they faced Tottenham. Tottenham would score on a Son Heung-min goal to open the game, but an own goal in the 40th minute would tie the game for Arsenal. Then, Leandro Trossard scored in the 44th minute to give Arsenal the lead. They would hold that lead winning the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa is 10-5-6 on the year, sitting in seventh place in the Premier League. they are just two points behind Chelsea for fifth, and a spot in the Europa League while sitting three points behind Newcastle United for fourth and a spot in the Champions League. They have won their last two fixtures in Premier League play, facing Everton in their last game, winning 1-0

Arsenal and Aston Villa have played 45 times since the 2000-01 season. Arsenal has won 29 of the game, while Aston Villa has eight wins and there have been eight draws. Last season, Aston Villa won both fixtures, but Arsenal did take the first fixture this year 2-0.

Here are the Arsenal-Aston Villa Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Aston Villa Odds

Arsenal: -210

Aston Villa: +550

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 goals: -130

Under 2.5 goals: -103

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: NBC

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Arsenal United Will Win

Arsenal is scoring 1.95 goals per game this year in EPL play. They have scored 41 times in 21 fixtures while scoring in 18 of 21 fixtures on the season. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring 20 goals in 10 home games, good for two goals per game. Arsenal has scored in nine of ten home fixtures this year. Further, they average one goal per game in the first half when at home.

Kai Havertz has been great for Arsenal this year. He has scored seven this year with two assists to lead the way. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka has been solid this year. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 4.2 goals and 3.4 assists this year. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has five goals with two assists while Leandro Trossard has four goals and two assists. Finally, Declan Rice has moved the ball well, with a goal and three assists this year.

Arsenal has been great on defense this year, allowing 19 goals in 21 total fixtures in the Premier League. They have been even stronger on defense at home this year, allowing just seven goals in ten home games this season.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 16 of 21 games this year in Premier League play, averaging 1.48 goals per game on the season. They have not been as strong on the road this year, scoring just .12 goals per game on the road this year, but have scored in seven of ten games on the road. They have also been stronger in the second half, averaging .81 goals per second half this year.

Ollie Watkins has led the way for Aston Villa. He has scored nine times this year, with four assists. He also has two goals via a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has continued to play well. He has six goals on an expected 3.7, while also having four assists on the year. Jhon Duran has been solid, primarily coming in as a sub. He has scored seven times this year on an expected 4.8 goals.

Aston Villa has allowed 32 goals this year, good for 1.52 goals per game against them. They have not been as good on the road, allowing 19 goals in ten road fixtures. Still, they have been strong in the first half in road games, allowing just seven goals in the half while on the road this year.

Final Arsenal-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick

Arsenal has not lost a home match yet this year, but do have three draws. Still, they have been scoring better as of late, scoring 12 goals over their last five games overall. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has struggled on the road as of late. While they did get a win in their last road game, they had lost the previous five. Further, they have struggled to score on the road, scoring just three goals in the last six games on the road, while giving up 14. Take Arsenal in this one.

Final Arsenal-Aston Villa Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-210)