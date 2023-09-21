Aaron Ramsdale‘s reaction to being dropped by Arsenal has been nothing but positive, according to fellow goalkeeper David Raya, reported by GOAL. Both goalkeepers are ready for the selection “fight” to earn the starting spot in the team.

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, made the surprising decision to bench Ramsdale, the established No.1, for a Premier League match against Everton. Raya was called up to replace him and played a crucial role in keeping a clean sheet during a narrow 1-0 win. He was then retained for the Champions League opener against PSV, where he helped secure another shut-out in a convincing 4-0 victory.

As it stands, Raya appears to be Arsenal's preferred choice in goal. However, Ramsdale has reportedly responded to his unexpected drop in a positive and professional manner. Raya praised Ramsdale, describing him as a great teammate, a leader, and an excellent goalkeeper.

Arteta has indicated that he is willing to rotate goalkeepers during matches, keeping both Raya and Aaron Ramsdale on their toes. Raya understands the competition and the need for both keepers to seize their opportunities. He stated, “It is something every player has to do, back yourself to get in the team, and that is why I moved to Arsenal.”

David Raya expressed his joy at making his Champions League debut, emphasizing that the result is the most important thing. He mentioned that he has been selected for the last two games, but it's ultimately the manager's choice. Raya is committed to fighting for the team and contributing to winning games.

Arsenal, having earned 13 points from five Premier League games in the 2023-24 season, will face their north London rivals, Tottenham, at Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting derby clash.