Arsenal fans have received a promising update on defender Jurrien Timber‘s recovery from injury, reported by GOAL. Timber, the Netherlands international full-back signed from Ajax during the summer transfer window for £34 million ($42 million), suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the season. He subsequently underwent surgery and was expected to face several months on the sidelines.

However, recent images of Timber at Arsenal's official team photo shoot have shown him walking freely without crutches and appearing in good spirits, dispelling concerns about his recovery. While he remains on the road to recovery, this positive development suggests that he is making good progress.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his confidence in Timber's long-term value to the club, despite his injury setback. Arteta acknowledged that player acquisitions always involve an element of risk due to various factors such as cultural adaptation, playing style, and team dynamics. Timber's injury, in this case, temporarily hinders his contribution to the team, but Arteta emphasized the club's commitment to supporting players through such challenges.

Arteta commented, “We paid a lot of money, and he's a player that's going to be really important. But it's not working at the moment because he can't fulfill his job. Sometimes, it's for that reason. But sometimes they're not fitting in because they're not playing well enough – and the coach makes so many mistakes that he doesn't get the best from a player.”

Despite Timber's absence, Arsenal has made a strong start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, amassing 13 points from five matches and currently occupying fourth place in the table. The club is now preparing for their return to Champions League action, with Dutch giants PSV visiting the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal supporters will be eager to see Jurrien Timber back in action once he completes his rehabilitation and regains fitness, as his signing was seen as a significant investment in the club's defensive capabilities.