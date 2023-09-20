Arthur Smith’s net worth in 2023 is $6 million. The son of a billionaire, Smith has taken a path to self-made wealth and is currently the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Let's look at Arthur Smith‘s net worth in 2023.

Arthur Smith's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $6 million

Smith didn't need to be a football coach, as the heir of a multibillion-dollar company. However, Smith followed his dreams and became a coach in the National Football League. Arthur Smith's personal net worth in 2023 sits at about $6 million, according to CAKnowledge.

Arthur Smith was born on May 27, 1982, in Memphis, Tenn. Smith went to Georgetown Preparatory High School, where he was a four-sport athlete but fell in love with the game of football. He was a first-team all-state selection and two-time all-conference.

His play in high school landed him a position on the offensive line at North Carolina. He played sparingly with the Tar Heels after suffering a foot injury in his redshirt freshman season and saw little action for the rest of his career. After graduating in 2006, the Tar Heels allowed Smith to become a graduate assistant. His love for coaching football would begin here, and he hasn't looked back.

Arthur Smith's early coaching career

A year later, Smith began his NFL coaching career, becoming the defensive quality-control coach for the Washington Redskins. He held the position until 2008, then took a two-year break from coaching. Smith reemerged in 2010 as a defensive intern and administrative assistant for Ole Miss.

Smith returned home to Tennessee in 2011 to become the defensive quality control coach for the Titans. This move would provide him some stability in his coaching career, as he stayed with the team until 2021.

After a year as the defensive coach, he moved to the other side of the ball and became the offensive quality control coach. Then he started working with the tight ends and offensive line until 2019. Smith was then named offensive coordinator when Matt Lafleur left the team to coach Green Bay.

In his first year as offensive coordinator, Smith oversaw the highest-scoring Titans team in 16 years. He gained notoriety for his play calling and for getting the most out of Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

Arthur Smith's first head-coaching job

For his performance as offensive coordinator of the Titans, the Atlanta Falcons hired Smith to be their head coach on Jan. 15, 2021.

The team has remained stagnant in his two years at the helm, recording identical 7-10 records in 2021 and 2022. Falcons fans are hopeful that they can have a resurgence in 2023 with a weaker division and younger players that are on the rise.

Smith is known to get the best out of an offense, and he has a good young core with Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Amid skepticism from fans and fantasy football pundits on his usage of young players, Smith is adamant that his only worry is winning. While this doesn't go over well with some individuals, the front office is likely thrilled with Smith's attitude.

The terms of Smith's first contract are unknown, but he is likely signed for multiple years with an average salary of $2 million to $5 million, the going rate for first-time head coaches.

Arthur Smith's family wealth

If Smith didn't coach football, he would still be worth quite a lot of money. The net worth listed takes into account his coaching contracts because that is his main income. However, Arthur Smith is the son of Frederick W. Smith, the founder and former CEO of FedEx. Frederick has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion.

Nevertheless, Smith has set himself up to make his wealth through coaching NFL football. He is a well-respected member of the coaching group in the NFL and likely to stay employed for years to come. If Smith can turn around the Falcons, he will earn a lucrative contract extension. Was Arthur Smith's net worth in 2023 a surprise?