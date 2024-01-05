AS Roma bids farewell to Tiago Pinto, marking the end of a transformative three-year tenure with Giallorossi.

AS Roma’s imminent parting with general manager Tiago Pinto after his impactful three-year tenure signals the closure of a transformative chapter for the Giallorossi. The official announcement from the club confirms Pinto’s departure on February 3rd, concluding his instrumental role in reshaping and steering the club toward notable achievements during his tenure.

The Friedkin family, expressing their gratitude for Pinto’s dedication and commitment, bid farewell to the departing general manager. Pinto’s departure marks the culmination of an era characterized by significant successes, notably clinching the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reaching the UEFA Europa League final in 2023 under his stewardship.

In his departing statement, Pinto conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the Friedkin family for entrusting him with the unique opportunity to serve a club entrenched in footballing passion and tradition. His tenure focused on restructuring AS Roma’s sports domain, a journey in which he collaborated closely with coaches, players, and staff to enhance the club’s sporting vision and capabilities.

Pinto’s farewell message extended beyond gratitude, acknowledging the core pillars of AS Roma’s identity: the devoted supporters and the club’s youth sector. Recognizing their vital roles in shaping the club’s ethos and future trajectory, Pinto’s departure encapsulates an era of collaborative efforts and shared responsibilities within the Roma family.

The Friedkin family’s announcement regarding the search for a new sporting director emphasizes a transitional phase for AS Roma’s leadership. Pinto’s departure symbolizes the end of an influential era, leaving a legacy of achievements and a profound appreciation for the club, its supporters, and the integral components that define AS Roma’s essence.

As Tiago Pinto bids adieu, his departure marks not just the end of an era but also a testament to the progress and transformation witnessed during his tenure, leaving a lasting impact on AS Roma’s storied history.