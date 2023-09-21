AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has always been known for capturing the spotlight. From his early managerial days at FC Porto to his stints at some of Europe's top clubs, the Portuguese coach has never shied away from controversy or the limelight. However, his recent actions in the Europa League final against Sevilla have taken his penchant for drama to a new level.

In the Europa League final, AS Roma faced off against Sevilla, a formidable La Liga opponent. The match ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Sevilla emerging as the champions. What followed, though, was a display of Mourinho's unyielding spirit and refusal to admit defeat.

Throughout the match, there were numerous contentious penalty incidents that went against AS Roma, leaving Mourinho visibly agitated on the touchline. His fiery demeanor drew the attention of onlookers, with some within the AS Roma camp trying to restrain him. However, Mourinho remained resolute in believing that his team had not lost the final.

“I will keep saying that until my final day as a manager – we did not lose the Europa League final against Sevilla,” Mourinho declared emphatically. “We did NOT lose that final in Budapest, and I won't change my mind.”

Even after the final whistle had blown, Mourinho's determination to challenge the outcome persisted. He was seen in the parking lot, waiting for referee Anthony Taylor. There, he directed harsh words at the English official, expressing his vehement disagreement with the penalty decisions against AS Roma.

Mourinho's journey in the Europa League continues, marking his fifth appearance in the competition. Throughout his career, he has tasted success in the tournament, winning it twice with FC Porto and Manchester United. However, he has also faced setbacks, such as his Round of 16 exit with Tottenham Hotspur and his recent runner-up finish with AS Roma.

As AS Roma prepares for another Europa League campaign under Mourinho's leadership, one thing is clear – his unwavering determination and ability to court controversy will keep the football world talking, ensuring that AS Roma remains a team that captures the imagination of fans and pundits alike.