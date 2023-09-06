AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has taken another swipe at referee Anthony Taylor while reflecting on key matches in his managerial career, reported by GOAL.

Mourinho, who has enjoyed success in the Europa League with Porto and Manchester United, suffered disappointment last season with Roma, losing in the final to Sevilla. His post-match confrontation with the match official in the car park resulted in a UEFA charge and a four-game ban.

When asked about the Europa League final against Sevilla, Mourinho couldn't hide his dissatisfaction: “Winning the Europa League with Manchester United was a normal feeling for me. Roma-Sevilla… if I say what I think I will get banned for ten games.”

Roma faced Sevilla in a contentious match that ended in a penalty shootout. Taylor issued a total of 13 yellow cards during the game. The loss prevented Mourinho from becoming the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs.

Mourinho also mentioned Roma's match against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League and the game against Leicester, both of which hold significance for the club.

The Europa League final last season was marred by confrontations between Roma fans and Anthony Taylor at the airport after the match. Mourinho's frustrations with the refereeing decisions continue to be a talking point in his career.

AS Roma will return to Serie A action on September 17 when they face Empoli. Jose Mourinho's tenure at the club is marked by high expectations, and he will be eager to achieve success in both domestic and European competitions, even as he doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions on officiating.