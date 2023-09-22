AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho's frustration over Renato Sanches' injury woes has cast a shadow over the midfielder's once-promising career. Following a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sherrif, Mourinho expressed his bewilderment, stating, “He’s always in doubt — and it’s difficult to understand why he’s always injured.”

For those who remember Sanches as the dynamic force in football in 2016 when he was named the Golden Boy winner, his recent struggles are disheartening. His pivotal role in Portugal's European Championship victory made him one of the game's rising stars. However, fast forward seven years, and Sanches is arguably one of football's biggest “What if” stories at AS Roma.

The contrast between his past glory and current predicament is stark. He went from being on top of the world to an unexpected stint at Swansea City during the 2017/18 season. Since his breakout in 2016, Sanches has completed 30 or more games across all competitions in a season only twice.

Despite Sanches' injury exit in the first half against Sheriff, Mourinho praised AS Roma's second-half resurgence, culminating in a 2-1 victory. The Giallorossi found themselves level ten minutes into the second half before the prolific Romelu Lukaku struck in the 65th minute to secure the win.

Renato Sanches' journey serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of a football career. While injuries have hindered his progress, his undeniable talent still lingers in the memories of those who witnessed his rise. As he strives to overcome his injury woes and rediscover his form at AS Roma, football fans can't help but wonder what might have been for the once-promising Golden Boy. The hope remains that Sanches can rise from the shadows of his injury concerns and reclaim his place among football's elite talents.