AS Roma‘s new head coach, Daniele De Rossi, didn't hold back in his assessment of Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Paredes, labeling their on-field actions as “truly stupid” despite the team's commanding 4-0 triumph over Cagliari in Serie A, reported by GOAL.

De Rossi, who recently took over from Jose Mourinho, secured his third consecutive victory on Monday as Roma showcased an impressive performance against Cagliari, with Paulo Dybala netting a brace, and Lorenzo Pellegrini and Dean Huijsen adding one each. However, the lopsided victory didn't shield Lukaku and Paredes from the manager's criticism.

Lukaku, the former Chelsea and Manchester United striker, engaged in a first-half confrontation with Yerry Mina, while Paredes, the Argentine midfielder, received a yellow card following a scuffle with Nahitan Nandez.

In a post-match interview, De Rossi expressed his discontent, stating, “When leading 4-0, they need to be intelligent. We need to clamp down on this sort of behavior because getting booked when you are 4-0 up is truly stupid. We cannot afford to lose any of these players.”

While acknowledging Paredes' exceptional quality, De Rossi emphasized the need for improvement in positioning and decision-making. He remarked, “He needs to listen to me because I used to do that well. Without having to run like someone who has four lungs, he can be more decisive when defending.”

Despite the critique, Daniele De Rossi's influence seems to be making a positive impact on AS Roma's performance. With three consecutive Serie A wins, Roma has surged to the fifth position in the league, trailing fourth-placed Atalanta by just one point. The Giallorossi are gearing up for a crucial clash against league leaders Inter on Saturday, providing an opportunity to further solidify their resurgence under De Rossi's leadership.