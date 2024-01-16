After Jose Mourinho's departure from AS Roma, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has emphatically dismissed any possibility of his return

In the wake of Jose Mourinho‘s departure from AS Roma, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has emphatically dismissed any possibility of the Portuguese manager making a return to Stamford Bridge, reported by OCB Scores. Nevin, sharing insights into the club's vision, asserted, “In terms of the plan laid out by the owners, there’s not a chance in a million Mourinho comes back.”

Nevin highlighted the difference between Mourinho's managerial style and Chelsea's current strategic direction, citing Mourinho's historic success with a young squad at Porto but questioning its alignment with the current Chelsea blueprint. He stated, “He does other things which are fantastic but the last time he built up a young group like that was Porto. That’s not his methodology.”

Expressing skepticism about Jose Mourinho fitting into Chelsea's long-term plans, Nevin acknowledged the unpredictability of football decisions, conceding, “I don’t think it would make sense at all for Mourinho to come back as Chelsea manager, but does that mean it won’t happen? Who knows!”

Nevin went on to suggest alternative managerial candidates, emphasizing positivity and the ability to help young talent as essential qualities. While acknowledging potential frustration among Chelsea fans, he mentioned Pochettino and highlighted his preference for managers like Ange Postecoglou, known for their positive approaches and success in developing young players.

The former Chelsea player's perspective sheds light on the complexities of managerial choices and the importance of aligning the manager's philosophy with the club's vision. As Chelsea navigates the post-Mourinho era, the football world eagerly awaits to see who will take the helm at Stamford Bridge and lead the Blues into the future.