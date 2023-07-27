Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala is set to extend his contract with AS Roma. The former Juventus man was linked with a move away from Jose Mourinho's team after failing to win the Europa League.

According to the reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Dybala is set to pen a new deal with AS Roma. The contract extension will dash all the hopes of Chelsea, who were in for him. Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a massive fan of the left-footed attacker and even wanted to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur. The World Cup winner is reportedly signing a new contract with AS Roma, which will keep him at the club until 2026. The agreement will also have the option of extending for a further 12 months.

Most importantly, the release clause in Dybala's new AS Roma contract will increase his valuation and will be much more difficult to activate. The former Juventus man has two release clauses in his current contract. Firstly, it had a clause of €12m, which only applies to clubs outside of Italy. The second release clause is €20m, which can only be activated by Serie A teams.

Signing the new contract means that he is committing to his future with AS Roma and blows all Chelsea's chances of signing him. The World Cup winner signed for Giallorossi as a free agent from Juventus. The 29-year-old was without a club after leaving Turin. He agreed a three-year deal with Mourinho's team and became an instant hit at the club. He scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, including a goal against Sevilla in the Europa League final.