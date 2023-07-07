Chelsea are set to make transfer moves for the signature of Argentine World Cup winner Paulo Dybala this summer. The 29-year-old signed for AS Roma on a free transfer from Juventus, but reports are linking him with a move away from Italy this summer.

According to the reports from the Express, Dybala would be considering a move elsewhere if he gets a decent offer. The Argentine attacker scored 17 goals across all competitions for AS Roma, reaching the Europa League final. However, a release clause in his contract allows him to walk away from the club for just £10.6m. It all depends on which foreign club makes an offer for him.

It is reported that Chelsea have contacted Dybala’s agent regarding his potential move to Stamford Bridge. New manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want to miss out on a bargain like this.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a transfer that makes a lot of sense for Chelsea because Pochettino has been an admirer of Dybala for a long time. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager wanted to sign him when he was with Spurs and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). As the World Cup winner is available for a cheap fee, Pochettino could finally get him.

After all, Chelsea have made a profit of £200m through player sales. If Dybala signs for the Blues, he will likely take the position left by Kai Havertz. The Germany International has signed for Arsenal. Moreover, Dybala is more accomplished in this role than Havertz, who had only played as an advanced midfielder before his mega-move to Stamford Bridge.