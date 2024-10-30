Ashanti captivated the audience at Game 4 of the World Series with her stunning rendition of the national anthem, but it was her husband, Nelly, who stirred up conversations among fans. The hip-hop icon, known for his strong ties to St. Louis and his loyalty to the Cardinals, donned Los Angeles Dodgers gear, leading many to question his allegiance, SI reports. Ashanti, a proud New York Yankees supporter, dazzled in her performance while wearing a stylish Yankees shirt paired with a luxurious fur coat.

The stark contrast between Ashanti's powerful performance and Fat Joe's controversial rendition during Game 3 highlighted her vocal prowess. Fans quickly took to social media to applaud her, noting her timeless beauty and impressive stage presence. However, it was Nelly’s choice of attire that caught many off guard. His support for the Dodgers raised eyebrows among loyal Cardinals fans, creating a buzz that reverberated throughout the stadium.

Adding to the excitement, Ashanti's pregame outfit turned heads. She flaunted a low-cut denim minidress complemented by an exotic fur coat and eye-catching blue shoes, topped off with a Yankees cap. Her radiant looks and magnetic performance made her the highlight of the night, and the couple's undeniable chemistry shone through as they celebrated her success together.

Friendship Over Loyalty

Nelly's fashion choice may have sparked questions about his loyalty, but his friendship with Dodgers star Mookie Betts sheds light on the situation. It turns out Nelly and Betts share a close bond that extends beyond baseball rivalries. Betts has openly shared anecdotes about their friendship, revealing that the rapper frequently visits him at his home in Los Angeles for late-night pool games. “He comes over the house at 2:00 in the morning,” Betts noted, emphasizing Nelly's competitive spirit and dedication to fun.

Despite the playful banter surrounding his Dodgers gear, Nelly's support for Ashanti remains unwavering. The couple recently tied the knot in December 2023, and their appearance at the World Series showcased their strong bond. Even with the playful teasing from fans regarding his Dodgers outfit, it’s clear that Nelly prioritizes celebrating his wife’s achievements. As the World Series progresses, both Ashanti and Nelly continue to capture the hearts of fans, proving that love can transcend team loyalties.