Ashanti is a popular musical artist who rose to fame with the hit song Foolish. Her other notable singles include Rock Wit U, Baby, Happy, and etc. She is also a Grammy Award-winning artist.

Given Ashanti's popularity as a musician, have you ever wondered how she lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ashanti's $1.95 million former home in Old Westbury, N.Y.

Back in 2003, Ashanti released her second studio album called Chapter II. This further catapulted her into becoming a star. Around the same time, Ashanti decided to do some real estate shopping by buying a New York home in Old Westbury. The property purchase made the Foolish singer shell out $1.95 million.

However, fast forward to 2022, the Grammy Award-winning singer is selling the same property with an asking price of just a hair below $2.2 million. But with no takers, Ashanti was forced to reduce the price to $1.95 million before successfully unloading the property. Although the Rock Wit U singer cut the asking price, she still managed to break even with the sale of the Old Westbury property.

Here are some photos of Ashanti's $1.95 million former home in Old Westbury.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1999, the home sits on 2 acres of land. The New York home itself encompasses 5,345 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

Some of the home's main features include tall ceilings, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family room, a dining room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a home office.

The only downside to this property is that it doesn't seem to have much outdoor space. However, given the interior design, one still has enough space to move around the home.

With the home's amenities, it's certainly fit for an award-winning artist, like Ashanti, that's capable of making it big in New York. With the sale, maybe Ashanti can have more time to spend with Nelly.

Ashanti is a successful singer that made the purchase during the peak of her popularity. In fact, the Grammy Award-winning singer's debut album became certified 3x platinum. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ashanti has a net worth of around $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ashanti's $1.95 million former home in Old Westbury.