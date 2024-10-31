Another week of college football is in the books, and it is now time to shift focus to week 10 of the season. It's hard to believe that there have already been two months of the regular season, and in a little over a month, we will know the College Football Playoff field. There are once again a lot of good games this week with playoff implications, and one of them features Heisman hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State football team hosting San Diego State on Friday night. The Broncos are ranked #15 in the country and they have a good shot at making the College Football Playoff.

The Boise State football team has just one loss on the season as they are currently 6-1 on the season. Their lone loss was against #1 Oregon, and it was a game that the Broncos probably should've won. San Diego State isn't a threat in the Mountain West, but they would love to play spoiler against the conference's best team.

Before we talk more about Ashton Jeanty and his predictions for the game, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

San Diego State wants to play spoiler

The San Diego State football team doesn't have a ton to play for besides bowl eligibility at this point in the season. The Aztecs are currently 3-4 on the year and they aren't going to win the conference. They need to go 3-2 down the stretch if they want to hit that six win mark and get into a bowl game.

A win against the best team in the Mountain West would certainly give this team some life and some momentum. It won't be easy as Boise State is looking like a College Football Playoff team, but San Diego State has nothing to lose. All of the pressure is on the Broncos this weekend.

Boise State is in the drivers seat in terms of making the College Football Playoff

The Boise State football team has put themselves in prime position to make the College Football Playoff as they are ranked #15 in the country right now. The highest ranked non-power four team will get an automatic bid into this year's 12-team playoff, and the Broncos are currently in that spot right now sitting at #15. The next closest team is Army, who is currently ranked #21.

Boise State has the toughest part of their schedule behind them now, and they should be able to win their remaining four games. Obviously anything can happen in college football, but the Broncos will be favored in every game they have left.

A big reason why Boise State has been so good this season is the play of running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty is in the Heisman race, and he is having a truly historic season. Here are three predictions for his performance on Saturday.

Ashton Jeanty will rush for over 200 yards

This sounds like a pretty bold prediction, but for Ashton Jeanty, it really isn't. Jeanty has already racked up over 1,300 yards rushing through seven games and he is capable of hitting this number. Last week was the most he has struggled all year and he still had 128 yards. He will bounce back this week with a huge game.

Ashton Jeanty will score at least three touchdowns

Last week, Ashton Jeanty only scored one touchdown against UNLV, and it was surprising to see. He typically has multiple, but the Rebels are one of the best teams in the Mountain West. Jeanty will have a day against this San Diego State team that isn't quite as good.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will win big

Last week was one of the toughest games that Boise State has on the schedule, and they barely survived for a 29-24 victory to stay undefeated in conference play. They won't have as much of a challenge this week. Jeanty will have another big game and the Broncos will cruise to a 38-13 win.

Boise State and San Diego State will kick off at 6:00 MT on Friday night from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The game will be airing on Fox Sports 1, and the Broncos are currently favored by 23.5 points.

Notable week 10 games

This game between the Boise State football team and San Diego State will be a good one to watch if you're a Broncos fan, but there are a lot of other good games around college football this weekend. ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Penn State as the third ranked Nittany Lions will be hosting #4 Ohio State. That is definitely the game of the week.

Starting in the ACC, there are a couple good games as Louisville will try to keep pace in the conference as they are taking on Clemson. Also, we have a matchup between two top-25 teams as #18 Pitt will visit #20 SMU. That game has huge implications on the conference title race as both teams have zero ACC losses.

In the Big 12, there isn't a lot going on. Two ranked teams have byes, and the other two main contenders have games that they should be able to win as Iowa State is playing Texas Tech and Kansas State is playing Houston.

Moving over to the Big Ten, we have already talked about the two biggest games in the conference this weekend as Ohio State will battle Penn State at noon, and Michigan and Oregon will play at 3:30. Those should be two exciting games.

Lastly, the SEC is fairly quiet as well, but there are a couple notable contests. Georgia and Florida will be getting together for their annual rivalry matchup, and that is always a fun one to see. Then, at night, Texas A&M will look to stay perfect in SEC play with a tricky road game against South Carolina.

This week's slate isn't as good as ones that we have seen in past weeks, but these are the ones that sometimes end up being the best. Enjoy another weekend of college football!