Assassin's Creed Mirage has a dozen Enigmas, scattered around its various areas. Here's the location, solution, and everything you need to know about the A Gift For You Enigma in AC Mirage.

The Enigma puzzle begins by finding the scroll. It will be marked by a golden scroll on your maps when you're close enough, and you can also reveal a certain area's Enigmas by buying a map from a Scholar. Using Eagle Vision, the Enigma scroll glows gold if it's in range.

The solution to the Enigma will be a small area that glows a faint white but does not become highlighted by Eagle Vision.

A Gift For You Enigma Guide

A Gift For You is one of the two Enigmas found in the Round City region, the other being “Just Rewards”. This specific Enigma can be found in the Residential District.

The Enigma scroll can be found in a particularly unexceptional building in the Residential District of the Round City – see the image above for a guide.

Once you locate the building, climb up the face of the building with the two archways to get Basim onto a balcony. Turn on your Eagle Vision and whip out a Throwing Knife to destroy the bar blocking the window on the other side. Some Throwing Knives can be found on the roof of the building if you're short.

Enter the building through the now-unbarred window and find the Enigma scroll on the couch by the wall.

Upon opening the Enigma scroll from your inventory, it reads:

“Oh, sweet-singing poetess!

I have left you a gift, a token of my eternal gratitude, and while it is merely a trifle, I would be inconsolable if it did not find your hands!

So use your prodigious creativity to solve this mystery:

Go to where men speak the opposite of poetry.

While your verses set people free, their sentences imprison.

In the west of the square, find the fountain to find my tribute to you…”

A Gift For You Solution

Solving the riddle will bring you to the Mazalim Courts. To get here quickly, use the Viewpoint in the Administrative District and head east.

The Enigma treasure can be found inside a dried-up water fountain by the Western gate of the district.

A Gift For You Reward

A Gift For You rewards the Bedouin Talisman.

“A talisman marked with the insignia of the Bedouin, nomadic tribes who have roamed the desert for centuries.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PC through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, as well as on PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X | S.