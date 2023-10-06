Daggers in Assassin's Creed Mirage are your reliable sidearm that compliments your choice of sword perfectly. They may not be the most damaging part of Basim's tool kit but the abilities they give you can be the difference between life and death in combat. With that in mind, here's a guide and tier list to help you pick the best dagger for the job and which ones best pair with your preferred sword.

Tier 1: Hidden One Dagger, The Samsaama

Hidden One Dagger, The Samsaama Tier 2: Initiate of Alamut Dagger, Zanj Uprising Dagger, Abbasid Knight Dagger

Initiate of Alamut Dagger, Zanj Uprising Dagger, Abbasid Knight Dagger Tier 3: Rostam Dagger

Initiate of Alamut Dagger

Stats: Damage 30 / Defense Damage 30

Ability: Aggressive Defense – Parries deal +25 Defense damage

Use: The Initiate of Alamut Dagger suffers from the same issue as its sword counterpart. The additional damage is massive and parries are not that difficult to execute but the cases where the ability can be useful are surprisingly limited. Parries already open an enemy up to an instant kill around half the time and those that have the health for it usually have unblockable attacks to target Basim with.

Zanj Uprising Dagger

Stats: Damage 36 / Defense Damage 21

Ability: Second Wind – Successful Dodges refill 10% of Stamina

Use: Dodging in Assassin's Creed Mirage is objectively your most reliable method of defense and the only thing limiting you from spamming dodges is Basim's stamina. Any ability that helps weaken that limitation is most definitely welcomed. 10% is not much but when timed correctly without spamming, the bonus could give you the edge you need, especially against those pesky brutes.

Abbasid Knight Dagger

Stats: Damage 30 / Defense Damage 30

Ability: Resilient – When Basim's Health is lower than 50%, Damage Resistance is increased by 30%

Use: A 30% reduction in all incoming damage is huge, no question about it, the problem once again lies in the 50% health threshold to activate it. This dagger was initially meant to go in Tier 1 because in theory, the damage resistance is great but unfortunately from experience, the 30% resistance hasn't made much difference. You could die in one to three hits when below 50% health normally and with the dagger on, you would still die in two to three hits.

Hidden One Dagger

Stats: Damage 21 / Defense Damage 36

Ability: Spread – Melee kills of Poisoned enemies create a poison cloud that damages nearby enemies

Use: The Hidden One Dagger pairs perfectly with its sword counterpart, being able to spread the poison inflicted by the sword exponentially increases how effective both weapons are. You will especially notice the difference in longer, more drawn-out fights. Combat against three or more enemies can be a difficult task in Assassin's Creed Mirage but using the Hidden One sword and dagger makes that task just that much easier.

Rostam Dagger

Stats: Damage 36 / Defense Damage 21

Ability: Point Blank – Hitting enemies with Throwing Knives from close range deals +10% damage

Use: Throwing knives are great, they are ranged, silent, and kill any unarmored opponent instantly with a headshot. The problem is, you should pretty much never use a throwing knife in close-quarters combat. Aiming in Mirage, especially when using a controller, can be pretty slow so as a rule of thumb; when an enemy is close enough to cut you, the best course of action is to just cut them back.

The Samsaama

Stats: Damage 27 / Defense Damage 47

Ability: Life Steal – Every fifth Hit heals Basim for 10% of his health

Use: Just like with the Zanj Uprising Dagger, a 10% gain may not feel like very much at all but as the battle goes on that 10% can stack quickly. It may not be enough to save you when Basim's low in health but if you're skilled enough, the dagger will provide you with a comforting buffer that keeps your health topped up in a difficult battle.

Just like with the swords, Ubisoft has also managed to create a pretty balanced roster of daggers (barring the Rostam Dagger) for the player to choose from. One of the best parts of Assassin's Creed Mirage's weapon system is finding the ideal combination of sword and dagger. Matching the names of the sword and dagger can be effective but the real creativity is finding the unexpected pairings that fit the player best. That being said, after playing through the game a little, which is your favorite sword and dagger duo?

If you want to see our guide and tier list for the Swords in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can find it here. Stick with us here in ClutchPoints for more on the latest entry into the Assassin's Creed franchise and for more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.