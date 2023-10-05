Your weapons arsenal in Assassin's Creed Mirage is a lot more limited than in previous entries into the Assassin's Creed franchise. As Basim's primary damage dealer in melee combat, the sword he uses can greatly affect how a battle plays out. So to help you choose which sword would best fit you and your playstyle, here's a handy tier list and guide for all swords in the game.

Tier 1: Zanj Uprising Sword, Hidden One Sword

Zanj Uprising Sword, Hidden One Sword Tier 2: Initiate of Alamut Sword, Rostam Sword. Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

Initiate of Alamut Sword, Rostam Sword. Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Tier 3: Abbasid Knight Sword

Initiate of Alamut Sword

Stats: Damage 65 / Defense Damage 65

Ability: Sharpened Blade – After a successful Parry, next Attack deals +50% damage

Use: 50% is a huge damage increase after every single parry, that would almost be enough to put the Initiate of Alamut Sword in Tier 1 except for one problem. There will be some enemies you will encounter throughout the game that attack pretty much exclusively in unblockable attacks. In that case, this starter blade basically has no ability at all, these situations are what hold it back from being top-tier.

Zanj Uprising Sword

Stats: Damage 78 / Defense Damage 46

Ability: Strike Back – After a perfect Dodge, next Attack deals +50% damage

Use: The same argument for the Initiate of Alamut Sword applies to the Zanj Uprising Sword save for one important detail. Since the 50% damage buff happens from dodges, even unblockable attacks can get you that damage bonus. That fixes the main issue of the Initiate Sword and since dodging is your safest form of defense anyway so this ability won't be too hard to activate. The only issue here is that the game can be quite inconsistent with what it considers to be a ‘perfect dodge', sometimes the damage bonus is immediately noticeable but at others, it feels like it does not activate at all, regardless, this sword is still definitely one of the best in the game.

Abbasid Knight Sword

Stats: Damage 65 / Defense Damage 65

Ability: On the Edge – When Basim's Health is lower than 50%, Light Attacks deal +30% damage

Use: Basim Ib'n I'shaq is already quite a fragile combatant so a weapon that requires you to be below half of your health is immediately concerning. Especially when half health can be three or even one hit away from death. The 30% damage bonus is great and all but as you'll see further in the list, other weapons in Assassin's Creed Mirage could fulfill this role a little better.

Hidden One Sword

Stats: Damage 46 / Defense Damage 78

Ability: Venomous – Every fifth hit Poisons the enemy

Use: Five hits without being interrupted is by no means an easy task but know that the poison effect is a very deadly and dangerous status effect to apply on enemies. Especially with armored opponents who are usually some of the hardest enemies to kill, it won't be too hard to hit them five times if you manage to attack from behind, and once that poison sets in, it will be whittling away at that health bar surprisingly quick.

Rostam Sword

Stats: Damage 78 / Defense Damage 46

Ability: Chain Reaction – Every consecutive Attack deals +5% damage, up to a maximum of +50%

Use: That 5% damage buff does stack up quite quickly and at its peak, the Rostam Sword can be extremely deadly. The issue is with the amount of time it takes to reach maximum boost, most enemies would most likely be dead by then. As far as we can tell, the damage boost does transfer between targets but if you really want to keep the boost up, players will need to focus on a quick and consistent attack.

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

Stats: Damage 46 / Defense Damage 78

Ability: Blood Price – Maximum Health is lowered by 50%, but damage is increased by 50%

Use: The points about the Abbasid Knight Sword apply double for the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar. The difference here is that the damage bonus is now 50% and it is active the entire time. This sword encourages a tense high-risk, high-reward style of combat that can be very fun, especially for skilled players.

At the end of the day, regardless of its placing on the tier list, Ubisoft has done a pretty good job balancing each sword in the game. All of them have their pros and cons and while some may be more lop-sided than others, each weapon can still be used to great effect with a little bit of practice. With that amount of freedom and viability from all these weapons, which sword is your favorite?

